Shooting event brings 1,700 to 2,000 people to Grand Island

He practices about 15 hours a week at two ranges in Hastings — one indoors and one outdoors.

Of all the shooting sports, he enjoys archery the most.

“I like it because it just challenges me the most,” he said. Wind is just one of many things an archer has to take into account.

Janssen is one of about 590 shooters in town this week for the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships. The shooters, all of whom are 4-H members, come from 32 states. The annual event, which concludes Friday, brought 1,700 to 2,000 people to Grand Island, said Tammy Stuhr of Central City, the volunteer coordinator.

Another member of the Nebraska compound archery team, Jenna Umstead, is thrilled that she was chosen for nationals.

“I am super-excited about it. This is a great accomplishment for me. I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me to meet a lot of new people and make a lot of friends,” said Umstead, who lives outside of Palmer.

She started shooting a bow when she was 7 or 8, and she has never stopped.

“I always went and shot, and it’s something that I love doing. It’s my passion,” said Umstead, who graduated last month from Palmer High School.