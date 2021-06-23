Shooting event brings 1,700 to 2,000 people to Grand Island

On breezy days, Nebraskans have an advantage over other compound archers at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships.
On Tuesday at Heartland Shooting Park, “The wind was pushing everybody around, making it difficult,” said Wyatt Janssen of Hastings, one of four members of Nebraska’s compound bow shooting team.
How windy was it?
“For the other kids that have never shot in Nebraska, it was more wind than usual. But for shooting in Nebraska, it felt like it wasn’t that bad,” Janssen said, adding that it was pretty much a “home field advantage.”
But for Janssen, the outcome was a lesson in humility.
“It really showed me how to be humble because I thought I was going to go in there and kick butt. But it really wasn’t that way,” he said.
Janssen, 18, didn’t have his best day.
“But like most stuff, there’s always tomorrow,” he said.
Compound archery competition runs through Thursday.
This is Janssen’s first trip to the national 4-H event.
“I’m very glad to be here. I love it,” he said.
Janssen, who graduated last month from Adams Central, grew up bowhunting for deer and turkey with his dad and three brothers.
He practices about 15 hours a week at two ranges in Hastings — one indoors and one outdoors.
Of all the shooting sports, he enjoys archery the most.
“I like it because it just challenges me the most,” he said. Wind is just one of many things an archer has to take into account.
Janssen is one of about 590 shooters in town this week for the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships. The shooters, all of whom are 4-H members, come from 32 states. The annual event, which concludes Friday, brought 1,700 to 2,000 people to Grand Island, said Tammy Stuhr of Central City, the volunteer coordinator.
Another member of the Nebraska compound archery team, Jenna Umstead, is thrilled that she was chosen for nationals.
“I am super-excited about it. This is a great accomplishment for me. I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me to meet a lot of new people and make a lot of friends,” said Umstead, who lives outside of Palmer.
She started shooting a bow when she was 7 or 8, and she has never stopped.
“I always went and shot, and it’s something that I love doing. It’s my passion,” said Umstead, who graduated last month from Palmer High School.
She’s glad her father, Buck, got her into the sport. They go bowhunting for deer and turkey.
“I would encourage anybody to join archery, honestly. It’s a great sport,” Umstead said. “You meet lots of people from all over. It’s literally for anybody. It’s not just certain people that can do it. Everybody can do it, and get better at it.”
The coach of the Nebraska compound archery team is Matt Carmin of Doniphan, who jokes that he is the team’s “cheerleader/waterboy.”
You can compete in a 4-H national event only once in a particular event. But 4-H members may compete nationally in different events.
“So they want to come when they’re at their best,” Stuhr said. “When they’re best at archery, that’s the year that they want to come.”
The 4-H shooting sports national championships were in Grand Island in 2007 and 2008. The event returned here in 2011 and will be here at least through 2026.
Grand Island “is the perfect place for this,” Stuhr said.
Participants like the range facilities both at Heartland Shooting Park and at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, where the air rifle and air pistol events are held.
To host the shooting sports national championships, Stuhr said, a city needs an adequate number of restaurants, hotels and “the right amount of volunteers to make it all go. And Grand Island is that place.”
In having all the right ingredients, “it just creates a phenomenal opportunity to come out here, travel and have their needs met,” she said.
On Tuesday, 190 volunteers were pitching in. Those volunteers come from 20 states, including Kentucky and Idaho.
For two years, the championships were held in Texas, where the ranges were too spread out. It didn’t even compare to Grand Island, Stuhr said.
About 5% to 10% of the participants this week are camping at Heartland Shooting Park.
“And the rest are filling up our hotels,” Stuhr said.
The three people who make up the Wyoming hunting skills team are Libby Logan of Guernsey and Tony and John Farley of Osage.
“I feel privileged to be able to compete in the national 4-H shooting competition,” said Tony Farley, 18.
The Farley family likes to take aim at elk near Dubois, Wyo. They also hunt with rifles in the Bighorns.
Tony Farley believes he has succeeded because of concentration — both on what he’s doing and making sure his actions don’t affect others around him in a negative way.
What allowed Logan, 17, to make it to nationals?
“Well, a lot of it’s studying because only about 33% of it is actually shooting,” she said. Archery, shotgun and rifle make up 11% each.
The rest of the challenge involves studying hunting regulations, wildlife and hunter safety. A written test is given each day.
Students are taught to identify types of wildlife, “based off of their pelts, their tracks, their scat or their wings, if they have wings,” Logan said.
She believes her 4-H involvement teaches her about teamwork and hunting, “which is something we should all know about.” Everyone should know about hunting, “just because of how helpful it is for the environment.”
The 4-H shooting sports, Stuhr said, teach young people important life skills, such as the ability to concentrate, being able to manage themselves and handle their bows and firearms in a “very safe manner.”
Safety is stressed so much that badminton is more dangerous, she said.
The young people also make friends and work with adults.
The experience empowers the young people and prepares them to be competent, caring adults in “just a few years when we send them out into the world on their own,” Stuhr said.
In 4-H, Umstead has made many connections and learned some valuable skills.
Without 4-H, “I would never have been able to overcome my absolute fear of public speaking,” she said.