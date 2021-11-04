Shooting takes life of Grand Island man early Thursday morning

A shooting early Thursday morning on LaMar Avenue took the life of Tesloach Kek Yiel, a 28-year-old Grand Island man.

Grand Island police responded at 3:08 a.m., to the reported shooting at 2802 LaMar Ave. Police found the victim inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

A Grand Island Fire Department ambulance transported Kek Yiel to the emergency room at CHI Health St. Francis, where the victim was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the shooting.

At the request of the Hall County Attorney’s Office, an autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted this morning at the Douglas County Coroner’s Office in Omaha.

Neighbors or residents in the area of 2802 LaMar Ave who have home security cameras or doorbell cameras are encouraged to call the Grand Island Police Department to assist with any video or audio capture of the area.