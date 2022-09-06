Shotgun fired during dispute

A Grand Island man discharged a shotgun while threatening a woman over the weekend, but the woman was not injured.

The woman told police that after an argument with Evert Ramirez, he pointed a shotgun at her chest and threatened her life.

Ramirez, 32, has a previous felony conviction, and is therefore prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon.

He was arrested Monday on a Hall County warrant. The Grand Island Police Department's tactical response team was called out to serve the warrant.

During an interview with Ramirez, he admitted to possessing the weapon and accidentally discharging a round during the incident.

He was arrested for making terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, subsequent offense.