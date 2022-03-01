 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shots fired at Grand Island apartment building Thursday night

Ten shots were fired at a Grand Island apartment building late Thursday night in a drive-by shooting in which no one was hurt.

The shots were fired at a building at 2419 N. Kruse Ave. The incident was reported at about 11:50 p.m.

Police recovered 10 shell casings in the adjacent alley.

The building was struck numerous times, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. “We found bullet holes in both the wall and the window.”

The shots were fired at a specific apartment.

“We do believe this was a targeted incident,” Duering said.

The incident is still under investigation.

People with knowledge of the shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Grand Island Police

