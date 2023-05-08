Shots were heard early Sunday in the northeast part of Grand Island, but no evidence of the shooting had been found as of Monday afternoon.

Police received calls about the shots at 1:22 a.m. and 1:37 a.m. The callers heard the shots in the areas of Fifth and Pine and 18th and Pine.

Police know the shots were fired, and are investigating the case. But they haven't found anything that was struck or any shell casings, said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering. As far as they know, no one was injured.