People in downtown Grand Island encountered drama and danger Thursday evening when two people exchanged gunfire — one on foot and one in a moving vehicle.

The individuals shot at each other at about 8:25 p.m. One bystander, who was leaving J. Alfred Prufrock's, estimated that he heard seven shots.

At first, the witness thought he was hearing fireworks. But like others, he then saw some of the criminals in action.

Police responded to a report of gunshots near 302 W. Third St.

Officers say Jesus Patino, 18, and a 15-year-old male were walking in the area when a vehicle passed, driven by Sergio Munoz, 18. Inside were three other males — two of them 16 and the other 14.

GIPD Capt. Jim Duering said there was a pre-existing rift between the two groups.

As the vehicle passed, some of the individuals exchanged words, and the two males on foot charged toward the car, Duering said.

The gunfire ensued.

The 15-year-old shot toward the vehicle at least twice, striking it. The 16-year-old in the back seat shot at least six times, striking three vehicles. The damage to the vehicles was less than $500 each.

Police apprehended Patino and the 15-year-old, who admitted to taking the handgun to a friend's house nearby in an attempt to keep the firearm from being located. The handgun was located after a consent search of the house.

Munoz, the 14-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds were later located by police, who determined Munoz was driving the vehicle during the shooting.

Police are still looking for the 16-year-old who's believed to have done the shooting from the vehicle.

Police retrieved two of the three weapons they believe to have been involved.

Five of the six people in the case have been contacted or arrested.

The police response was the result of "a lot of great work by our night shift officers," Duering said.

Vehicles were struck in a downtown parking lot.

Munoz and Patino were arrested for being an accessory to a Class 1C felony.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention facility in Madison. He's expected to be charged with the discharge of a firearm in certain cities and counties, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempted first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

The 14-year-old and one of the 16-year-olds were cited for being an accessory to a Class 1C felony.

The 16-year-old still at large will be charged with discharging a firearm in certain cities and counties, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempted first-degree assault and three counts of criminal mischief totaling up to $500.

The fact that the altercation took place at a busy time downtown caused "concern for a lot of innocent bystanders," Duering said. "Luckily, nobody was injured."

On the bright side, police received assistance from "some great witnesses," Duering said.

After reading a couple of the witness statements, Duering wanted to offer them a job. "Because they're really good," he said.