Tehama Shrine Temple and the Central Nebraska Shrine Club will bring the Shrine Circus back to the Heartland Events Center on April 24 and 25 with a 6:30 p.m. performance each day.

The circus will also provide “animal rides” for children one hour prior to each performance (there will be no rides at intermission). The Shrine Circus is presented by Circus Spectacular and Cindy Migley.

Tickets are $7 for children ages 3-10, $12 for youth ages 11-18 and $22 for adults. They are available online at www.etix.com, the Heartland Events Center Box Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by calling 308-398-1480.

The 22 Shrine hospitals are a network of nonprofit medical facilities located throughout North America providing the highest quality care to children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, cleft lip and palate and other special health care needs. The hospitals provide a family-centered and collaborative care environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay. Care is usually provided until age 18, but in some cases, it may be extended to age 21. There are 150 children currently in the central Nebraska region receiving care through the Shrine Hospital system.

To obtain further information or seek treatment for a child, please contact the Tehama Shrine Temple in Hastings, Nebraska, at 402-462-5813.