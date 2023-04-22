If you want to see a Shrine Circus, you’d better come to the one in Grand Island.

This year’s Shrine Circus in Grand Island, which runs Monday and Tuesday nights, is believed to be the only one in Nebraska. Shriner Wayne Vian of Grand Island has heard there will be no Shrine Circus in Lincoln or Omaha this year.

Circus producer Cindy Migley used to bring her circus to Lincoln, Columbus and other Nebraska cities, but not this year.

“Since the pandemic, a lot of them didn't come back,” Migley said in a phone interview.

Migley is the owner of Circus Spectacular, which is based in Sarasota, Florida.She still brings her circus to Shrine events in the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Proceeds from the Grand Island Shrine Circus benefit the Tehama Shrine Temple of Hastings.

The circus is presented by the Central Nebraska Shrine Club, which is in Grand Island.

The Grand Island Shriners keep the circus going “because we need the money,” Vian said. “This is the only way that we make any money to operate.”

The money is needed to pay for the go-karts the Shriners drive at area parades, and to pay the rent on the Grand Island building at 417 W. Third St.

The Shriners like to put on the circus. “But it takes a lot of money and a lot of effort,” Vian said.

The Shriners bring their go–karts to the Harvest of Harmony parade every year. They also appear at parades in Wood River, St. Paul, Central City, Hastings and Doniphan.

This year's circus includes a “real good tumbling act" that performed on ”America’s Got Talent,” Migley said. Members of the group are from inner-city Chicago. “Now they do a circus act, and they’re unbelievable,” she said.

The show includes an Asian elephant and a great magic act, she said.

The magician, Tim Tegge, “transforms a girl into a Bengal tiger,” she said.

Another performer, Junior Neves, is “an amazing juggler,” she said.

Migley praised the showgirls, who present an aerial Spanish web.

A woman named Montana plays an electronic violin while the showgirls are performing.

The circus includes a “really good hand balancer" named Fagundo, and an incline motorcyclist. The cyclist ascends a wire, while a woman performs on a trapeze underneath. That act is called Jimmy and Jasmine.

The Garcia family performs on a revolving wheel.

“And it’s a good show,” Migley said. The lighting and sound are exceptional, she said. “It’s a young show — very upbeat, fast. It moves.”

Migley urges people to “come out to the circus. It’s the last form of good, wholesome, live entertainment that you can bring your family to. You can bring your grandma, you can bring your babies, your teenagers. The circus is for everybody."

And she said, the Shriners are a good organiziaton to support.