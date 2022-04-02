Shut down in January, Children’s Theatre is back today at the Liederkranz

This year’s Catherine Fosket Children’s Theatre production, slated for late January, was canceled at the last minute because of COVID.

It would have been easy to let the show go. But the kids had been practicing since November, and worked hard learning their lines. Parents had been bringing their kids to rehearsals three times a week.

The directors didn’t want to let all that work go to waste.

So the Catherine Fosket Children’s Theatre will present one performance of this year’s show — at 2 p.m. today at the Liederkranz.

The decision to pull the plug in January was made only a few days before the performance dates.

“We literally had to cancel it on Tuesday for the show that was going to start on Friday,” said Angie Liske, who directs the show along with Steven Gobel.

The hard work is put in by more than the students. Families take care of tickets and concessions. The theater company didn’t want to let down “the families that support us,” Gobel said.

Normally, the play has three performance dates. But Liske and Gobel were glad to find one date that would work.

“One is better than none,” Liske said.

The two one-act plays are “The Thirty Three Little Pigs” by Brian Taylor and “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life on Earth” by Taylor and Jeremy Johnson.

“Both of them are fun shows,” Gobel said.

Liske and Gobel are in their ninth or 10th year of directing the one-acts, which are for children in third through eighth grade.

The money raised goes to fund the Catherine Fosket Memorial Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is awarded to a senior at an area high school.

The show has a cast of 16 or 17 kids.

One of the cast members, Angelica “Geli” Stienike, says folks should come “just because a lot of people are in it and it’s a really, really big play.”

This is the first Fosket Children’s Theater performance for Stienike, who is the daughter of Nellie and Guy Stienike. The 10-year-old is a fourth grader at Engleman Elementary School.

Tristan Osborn, 12, is in his third year with the children’s theater company. He is a sixth-grader at Westridge Middle School.

When he was in the third grade, his music teacher told the class about the opportunity. “And I said ‘Hey, that might be fun,’ so I came,” he said.

He keeps returning because he likes plays. “They’re really fun,” he said. “I think it’s that I get to be a new fun thing.” The son of Amy and Dean Osborn, he plays baritone in his school’s band.

It’s also the third year in the company for Macy Claussen, 12.

The Westridge student followed her brother, Tyler, into the group.

In a play, she gets to show her personality. She also gets to “decide how I want to be” and “how I want to act.”

The daughter of Kevin and Melissa Claussen, she plays the viola in orchestra.

Opinion is divided as to which of the shows is better.

Osborn prefers “The Thirty Three Little Pigs.”

The pigs’ attitudes, he says, are “way more fun.”

In “Intelligent Life,” he said, “ it’s just monsters, and you kind of know how they’re going to act.”

The show about pigs, he said, is a “new fun thing.”

Stienike and Claussen favor “The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life on Earth.”

Even though Stienike has only one line in the show, “I just like it because I feel like it’s way out of the blue.”

Claussen, meanwhile, is tired of shows about pigs.

“Signs of Intelligent Life,” she said, “is something different, and I have a bigger part.”

