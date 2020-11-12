Sign up for Stuhr Museum’s Fantasy of Trees exhibit

Stuhr Museum is seeking entries for its 2020 Fantasy of Trees exhibit, which will open Nov. 28.
Any business or organization is welcome to create a unique tree for this exhibit. Tree themes are encouraged and the more fun and creative the better.
All trees must be artificial and skirted, and have the group’s name identified. Electricity will be available for tree lights. Participants should label any loose parts with the group’s name, such as extra extension cords. Any food items must be in a sealed wrapper or shellacked. Trees should not be taller than 8 feet. No loose glitter is allowed.
The exhibit will include awards in the following categories:
— Most Creative
— Most Traditional
— Best Tree Skirt
— Best Children’s Theme
— Best Handmade Ornaments
— Best Use of Recycled Items
— Best Tree Topper
Support Local Journalism
— Best Represents Organization
— Best in Pop Culture
— Most Unexpected
— Wow!
— Very Funny
— Brings a Smile
— Is it a Tree?
— Fit for a Museum
Participation is free and space is limited, so early sign-up is recom-
mended.
A downloadable brochure with more information is available on the museum’s website at www.stuhrmuseum.org.
For more information, call 308-385-5316.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.