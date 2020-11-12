Sign up for Stuhr Museum’s Fantasy of Trees exhibit

Any business or organization is welcome to create a unique tree for this exhibit. Tree themes are encouraged and the more fun and creative the better.

All trees must be artificial and skirted, and have the group’s name identified. Electricity will be available for tree lights. Participants should label any loose parts with the group’s name, such as extra extension cords. Any food items must be in a sealed wrapper or shellacked. Trees should not be taller than 8 feet. No loose glitter is allowed.