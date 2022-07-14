Sikes backed by local group for GIPS board seat

Local political group Chaperone is backing Josh Sikes in the upcoming elections for Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

Sikes seeks a spot representing Ward A. He is lead student minister at Third City Christian Church in Grand Island, and has interacted with GIPS in that capacity. He also is a GIPS parent.

“If you’re raising kids, it’s a complex issue. It’s not just what happens at church. It’s not just what happens at school. It’s not just what happens at home,” Sikes said.

Sikes and his family have been in Grand Island since 2001. Each of his three children has earned the entirety of their education at GIPS.

“As far as my kids’ education, I wouldn’t second guess where I sent my kids to school,” Sikes said. “I loved there were teachers that invested in my kids’ lives to the highest level and didn’t settle for mediocrity.”

Still, Sikes said, in his role in youth ministry, he has noticed change in some young people. Third City Church has an afterschool program pairing area high school students with elementary school students.

“Finding follow through with excellence was becoming this rare thing,” Sikes said. “I’m seeing something systematic. I’m seeing patterns in students and looked at things like their work ethic, how they’re respecting their teachers and their coaches.”

Sikes would know. He has volunteered as a coach for youth sports, and as a youth minister he sometimes works with various GIPS buildings. That includes talking with teachers and counselors in tricky, sensitive situations. In the past he also has served as a substitute teacher.

“I put a lot of trust in educators and principals. I am actually a pretty hands off parents when it comes to engaging with teachers, because I feel like there’s a ton of pressure that’s put on teachers and principals to do their jobs. I think there’s a lot of parents that are unreasonably harsh on those people.”

Sikes said having students go through GIPS was a balance. “I felt like a tremendous amount of the responsibility for their education felt fell upon me and my leadership of my household.”

Would he serve his constituents or students, Sikes was asked.

“I see myself as an independent thinker that has a responsibility to listen to my constituents, and listen well. But at the same time, I am an independent thinker. The masses don’t always know what is best for them.”

Sikes considered running in the last GIPS board election, but being busy with his own children, didn’t think it fair not to give his all to the office.

“I don’t like to just do things halfway, so I wanted to make sure that if I was going to commit to (serving on the school board) that I would be able to give it what it deserves.”

On Sikes’s list of concerns, like others, is teacher shortage and retention.

“It doesn’t matter how much we love students or love education. If we don’t have quality teachers, this is going to be a very uphill battle,” Sikes said. “I also understand that there are fiscal limitations. You can’t just go out and hire 800 teachers, even though I would love to.”

Sikes has thought of other possible solutions.

“There are probably a lot of ways that we can get creative. I know in some buildings, it means more (paraeducators). If you’re in a building where there’s a language barrier or behavior barriers, a para may bring more assistance in that room that possibly another teacher,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to the conversations with teachers and schools, being able to say, tell me from your perspective, what are your challenges, Tell me what you see as a solution—and why?”

Since his family’s arrival to Grand Island, Sikes said, “I have quietly have served this city faithfully for 20 years when there was something that was needed.”

“I’ve watched (GIPS) for two decades and there’s no reason it shouldn’t be the best,” he said. “I would like to be a part of seeing excellence brought back to Grand Island.”

*****

Concerning the GIPS Board of Education election, Tracy Overstreet, Hall County Election Commissioner, said, “There have been no voters who have filled out an affidavit to be considered a write in candidate.”

According to Overstreet, potential GIPS Board of Education Ward A candidates must file necessary paperwork by October 28. There is no petition process for Ward A.