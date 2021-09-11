Similarities between babies and old men are endless

The more time I spend around my grandchildren, the more I realize how much I have in common with an 18-month-old.

The similarities are sad and clear.

How is a little kid like an old man?

We aren’t trained yet.

You need to set down strict boundaries with both of us.

We’re extremely self-centered. We both make it all about us.

You have to feed us constantly.

When people put food in front of us, we attack it.

Grown-ups have to tuck away favorite items so we can’t find them.

We need constant supervision. If we don’t get what we want, we throw a fit.

Neither of us follows directions.

We’re good at sulking. We have selective hearing, and we can be moody.

We get annoyed when people aren’t paying attention to us.

We’re quick to blame other people. We point to anyone nearby and say, “He started it!”

We both expect somebody else to pick up after us. You might find our socks anywhere.