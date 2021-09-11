Similarities between babies and old men are endless

The more time I spend around my grandchildren, the more I realize how much I have in common with an 18-month-old.
The similarities are sad and clear.
How is a little kid like an old man?
We aren’t trained yet.
You need to set down strict boundaries with both of us.
We’re extremely self-centered. We both make it all about us.
You have to feed us constantly.
When people put food in front of us, we attack it.
Grown-ups have to tuck away favorite items so we can’t find them.
We need constant supervision. If we don’t get what we want, we throw a fit.
Neither of us follows directions.
We’re good at sulking. We have selective hearing, and we can be moody.
We get annoyed when people aren’t paying attention to us.
We’re quick to blame other people. We point to anyone nearby and say, “He started it!”
We both expect somebody else to pick up after us. You might find our socks anywhere.
We’re prone to grabbing things at the checkout counter. Women are always telling us to put it back.
We’re immature and incredibly opinionated.
We whine a lot.
Somebody has to keep us entertained.
After Moms have been around us a while, they really need time to themselves.
Sometimes, what we really need is a nap.
We can leave any room a mess.
Our grooming is subpar. We probably have stuff in our hair.
When we’re sick, we act like real babies.
We are almost helpless. Sometimes, people have to cut up food so we can eat it.
We sometimes have trouble walking.
When people return home, we always say, “Did you bring me anything?”
We both want to be Power Rangers when we grow up.
Old men and young children both say, “What’s for dessert?”
We both have gorgeous eyes, and a cute little smile.
Grandmas still love us, no matter what.
Still, there are differences between an old man and his grandson.
We both like to write. But I try not to do it on the wall.
Plus, his needs are simple. Mine aren’t.
But there’s one overriding difference:
Everyone will still love a grandchild no matter what he does. There’s much less tolerance for old men.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.