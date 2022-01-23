Sing Around Nebraska brings 160 Grand Island area students together in song

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By the time Sing Around Nebraska choir members get to meet Roush at their rehearsal space, they already know the songs well. “The work [music teachers] do to make this happen is just stunning. All I’ve had to do is learn the music and just show up,” Roush said.

This year the songs were “The Fox,” “Firefly,” “Setting of the Benedictus,” “Inscription of Hope” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Lifting the students’ voices is what Sing Around Nebraska is about, Holys said. “It’s going to be a great life-changing experience. Really an awesome thing. It’s a lot of work, but it’s definitely worth it.”

Roush said the students of Sing Around Nebraska’s age group are in a formative stage of developing as musicians.

“I think it’s a real positive thing,” Roush said. “That age is about the time where a lot of males are thinking maybe the singing thing really isn’t for me, or maybe it’s not manly.”