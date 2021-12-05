'Sing of Joy:' City SIngers to perform today at St. Pauls Lutheran Church

The opening song looks at the Advent season with a hopeful spirit. While we may have a lot of problems in our lives and in the world, it’s still a time of anticipation of “greater things to come,” such as Christ’s birth and the Christmas season, Hesterman said.

“We take them on a journey through the Christmas season,” including the birth of Christ, the angels singing and the arrival of the wise men, Hesterman said.

The show includes secular holiday tunes as well, including “Deck the Halls” and “Here We Come A Wassailing.”

Hesterman gives some of the Christmas favorites some appealing twists, the singers say. Those songs include “Angels in Seven,” arranged by Philip Kern, and “We Three (Swingin’) Kings” arranged by Larry Shackley.

Miller, a tenor, started with the City Singers in 1994 or 1995. His wife, Julie, is also in the group. He is saluted in this year’s program for getting the City Singers “on the move again” after the COVID layoff.

Two of the City Singers could provide a great weather forecast, if needed. They are bass Merl Heinlein and alto Kate Shawkey, who are meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Hastings.