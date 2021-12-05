'Sing of Joy:' City SIngers to perform today at St. Pauls Lutheran Church

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Grand Island City Singers think Christmas music is just what the community needs to hear.
Coming off a strange year or two, people need something joyful that will feed their soul, said Scott Miller, who is president of the City Singers.
The City Singers delivered that joy Saturday afternoon to an audience of about 80 people. But folks will have another chance today, when the singers present their second and final performance of the season at 2 p.m. at St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Attending the show would be good for you, Miller said.
“We want you to come relax and we want you to leave happy and feeling good,” he said.
This year’s group totals 24 singers, some of whom live in area communities.
The City Singers were founded by people involved in Grand Island Little Theatre who just wanted to keep singing.
“We’ve kept it going ever since,” said Micah Hesterman, who’s in his first year as director. He has sung with the group since 2013.
Hesterman, who lives in York, teaches elementary music at Central City.
The theme of this year’s show is “Sing of Joy.”
The opening song looks at the Advent season with a hopeful spirit. While we may have a lot of problems in our lives and in the world, it’s still a time of anticipation of “greater things to come,” such as Christ’s birth and the Christmas season, Hesterman said.
“We take them on a journey through the Christmas season,” including the birth of Christ, the angels singing and the arrival of the wise men, Hesterman said.
The show includes secular holiday tunes as well, including “Deck the Halls” and “Here We Come A Wassailing.”
Hesterman gives some of the Christmas favorites some appealing twists, the singers say. Those songs include “Angels in Seven,” arranged by Philip Kern, and “We Three (Swingin’) Kings” arranged by Larry Shackley.
Miller, a tenor, started with the City Singers in 1994 or 1995. His wife, Julie, is also in the group. He is saluted in this year’s program for getting the City Singers “on the move again” after the COVID layoff.
Two of the City Singers could provide a great weather forecast, if needed. They are bass Merl Heinlein and alto Kate Shawkey, who are meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
Heinlein, who’s been in the group for more than five years, loves choral music. Being in the City Singers also makes him feel part of the community. This is the second year in the group for Shawkey.
Alto Jana Thompson has been a member of the group for 20 years, off and on.
Being part of the choral group let’s her enjoy the Christmas spirit for three months, which is how long rehearsals run.
Thompson is a big fan of Christmas music. “The sounds are just so warm and lovely,” she says.
Hesterman, who grew up in Grand Island, knows there are a lot of other things going on. But he believes the City Singers’ program fills a niche in the community, and is a great way to kick off the holiday season.
It gives people a chance to “get yourself in the Christmas mindset of what really is the meaning of the season,” Hesterman said. People can “just sit back and take some time out of the busyness to really just immerse yourself in those feelings.”