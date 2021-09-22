Single North Road property being annexed by city for election purposes

“Usually as a city grows it doesn’t grow around a single property,” she said. “Typically it grows in one or two directions and things are contiguous, so as they get annexed, everything in that area gets annexed.”

Other landlocked portions of Hall County property exist in Grand Island city limits. These do not have residents, though. They are part of county industrial parks.

It is not known what precinct the property would join once annexed.

Nebraska Legislature is in the process of redistricting. Once that is completed, Hall County will begin the work of creating new districts, which must be completed this year.

“It could be in Precinct 12 or 14 or 15, depending on how the legislative lines come out,” Overstreet said.

A resolution of intent to annex was approved by Grand Island City Council on Aug. 10.

Regional Planning Commission members, at their Sept. 1 meeting, approved recommending to the Grand Island City Council that the property be annexed.

Planning Director Chad Nabity explained to the council on Sept. 14 that it is the “only piece (of property) on that side of (North Road) that is not in the city limits.”