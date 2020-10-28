Six candidates vie for three spots on Alda Village Board

Six candidates are vying for three spots on the Alda Village Board. Jerry Shears and Verna Clampitt are the incumbents and Zach Mayhew, Dan Garlick, Robert Curfman and Tony Ammon are challengers.
Incumbent Ron Miles did not file for re-election. Garlick, Curfman and Ammon did not respond to the questionnaire.
Verna Clampitt
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I want to serve the people of the village and try to make a clean village.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “The water and sewer are the two most pressing issues in this race.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “I will work with the board and the people to make a difference if elected.”
Zach Mayhew
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “As a lifelong Alda resident I care about the future of the community. I have seen Alda go through many changes through the years, such as losing a school, adding a community center and many businesses coming and going, I want to be there to help this community continue to move forward and in the right direction.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “As a board member I would like to see more done to help community members keep Alda the quiet, great place it is to live and raise a family. Recently we had a community cleanup day and I was amazed at the amount of stuff that ended up in the dumpsters. If we can work together as a community, we can keep the town clean and keep our great standard of living. I would like to see more community events like this.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “As a board member I will listen to the issue at hand and make a decision that will keep Alda moving in the right direction. I hope to get our community more involved and get to know more of the people that call Alda home. This will come in the form of community cleanup events and working with the fire department to continue their efforts to get the community together through their pancake feed and other events they put on yearly.”
Jerry Shears
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I am seeking re-election so I can continue to be involved in improving the community for all that live in Alda. I bring with me experience as I have been on the board the past 13 years, and dedication to the community I have lived in for 25 years.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “Alda has issues like many small communities such as aging sewer and water lines and many street improvements. These all need equal continued improvement with fiscal responsibility over time.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “I have over 40 years of management experience through employment, four years on a school board, and the last 13 years on the Alda Village Board. With all my experiences I will continue to serve the board in a high capacity.”
