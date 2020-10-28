Six candidates vie for three spots on Alda Village Board

Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

A: “As a board member I would like to see more done to help community members keep Alda the quiet, great place it is to live and raise a family. Recently we had a community cleanup day and I was amazed at the amount of stuff that ended up in the dumpsters. If we can work together as a community, we can keep the town clean and keep our great standard of living. I would like to see more community events like this.”

Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?

A: “As a board member I will listen to the issue at hand and make a decision that will keep Alda moving in the right direction. I hope to get our community more involved and get to know more of the people that call Alda home. This will come in the form of community cleanup events and working with the fire department to continue their efforts to get the community together through their pancake feed and other events they put on yearly.”

Jerry Shears

Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?