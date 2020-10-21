Six candidates vie for Wood River Board of Education

In the Wood River Board of Education race there are six candidates vying for three seats. The incumbents are Dylan Gill, Craig Huxtable and Anne Bohan Woitaszewski. The challengers are Jodi Rauert, Mark Codner and Kipp English. Codner and English did not respond to the Independent’s questionnaire.
Dylan Gill
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I want to serve my community and help our school district be the best it can possibly be. Having had previous experience in teaching, I feel I bring unique perspective to the board in understanding the challenges our teachers face in the current climate. I also make rational, well thought out decisions and always keep the district’s best interests in mind.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “Our district is fortunate in that I don’t see one single issue that could be deemed “most pressing.” Our district’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been stellar and all credit goes to our administration and teachers for initiating and following through with protocols that have thus far worked great. The need to maintain and improve facilities is always an ongoing issue for school districts and we are committed to ensuring we keep up with necessary maintenance and improvements.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “If elected, I will continue to make sound, intelligent decisions along with the other board members to help our district be the most successful version of itself. I will be an approachable member of the school board that citizens in our community can come to with concerns or advice on items pertaining to the school district.”
Craig Huxtable
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I am seeking office of the school board of Wood River to have the opportunity to give back to the community in which I reside. We are blessed to have been able to raise our family in the school district that I attended, so I have firsthand knowledge of the school system of Wood River. As an elected official, I understand the importance of serving as a representative of the people. I am a fifth generation farmer/rancher, and as a businessman I understand the financial challenges of the rural community. I am fiscally responsible in the decisions that I make, and I listen to the patrons of the district.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “The most pressing issue in this race for school board is continuing to offer the students of the district a quality state of the art education. There are many challenges in today’s education environment, and it is imperative that we keep our children safe. It may be the current pandemic situation, or an aging facility, or a transportation vehicle for the students. It is imperative as a board member to assist administration in establishing the mission, direction and priorities of the school. School boards play an important role in the success of the school district, and the board must work collectively to achieve success.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “If I am re-elected to school board, I will continue to provide steadfast guidance to our administration and staff to provide the best possible student achievement for our children of the district. It is important to serve the people of the district with integrity, honesty and business sense. I am a transparent and accountable to the public with the decisions that I make, as all board members should be. Over my term, I have served on the following committees within the school board: Americanism, Buildings and Grounds, and Negotiations. The diverse knowledge that I have gained from these subcommittees has further strengthen my knowledge of our school. It would be an honor to serve our communities for another term on the school board should the public choose for me to serve.”
Jodi Rauert
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are your strengths?
A: “Being a very involved parent in our school district for many years has encouraged me to run for the Wood River School Board. Having served on many boards and committees both in Wood River and Grand Island, I feel my leadership and financial knowledge would be an asset to the board and to our school district.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “Our school district needs to continue to offer students that choose to attend a four-year institution additional advanced college classes at Wood River or online. We also need to continue to prepare our students that prefer a trade school, a path that better prepares them for the workforce.”
Q: If elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “Our school district is rich in diversity and committed to supporting our students and teachers in learning and growing academically and personally. Our district continues to strive for each student to be prepared when they graduate and to make positive contributions to society as they mature. I believe we need to continue to fill any gaps that we may have to make every family feel they belong in our district. I look forward to making a difference by serving on the board.”
Anne Bohan Woitaszewski
Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A: “I want to keep our school as a leader in technology. We were able to transition into distance learning amazingly well, when the covid outbreak hit. Other schools were struggling. The high school students all had iPads. The students were able to keep learning in trying times. They had access to teachers and staff, meals were provided and Zoom was started. Low income family’s were given access to internet to keep distance learning from home. I want our students to have a edge over other schools. I want Alda and Wood River to be united as a school and every child to have equal opportunity. I bring dedication and commitment to grow our school and educate our most precious commodity our children.”
Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A: “The safety and security of our teachers and staff is one of the most pressing issues today due to covid. I feel we have taken precautions to protect the staff and students. Everyone has a temp taken. Students and staff wear masks when needed. I know since we have been doing these precautions we have been able to stay open, when other schools have had to close due to covid outbreaks. We are sanitizing all the buses before and after use. We are taking temps before students are able to load on the bus. I am a respiratory therapist. I am aware of the proper safety precautions to be taken during covid. I am very proud of our school and will do what ever it takes to keep it safe.”
Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A: “If I am elected I will continue to advocate for getting college courses into our school. Students now can acquire college credits very cheaply. I have pushed for career pathways at our facility. I want our students to be the leaders of the pack. We need to give our students a edge to get into college, plus score well on ACT tests. Wood River’s ACT scores are above the state average this needs to continue. We have more teachers able to teach college courses. I want to have teachers rewarded for teaching college courses. I think this is important to Wood River and it’s students. They are our future, we need to make sure they are work ready or college bound. I want every student to have a career and be a productive member of our community.”
