Six candidates vie for Wood River Board of Education

Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?

A: “The safety and security of our teachers and staff is one of the most pressing issues today due to covid. I feel we have taken precautions to protect the staff and students. Everyone has a temp taken. Students and staff wear masks when needed. I know since we have been doing these precautions we have been able to stay open, when other schools have had to close due to covid outbreaks. We are sanitizing all the buses before and after use. We are taking temps before students are able to load on the bus. I am a respiratory therapist. I am aware of the proper safety precautions to be taken during covid. I am very proud of our school and will do what ever it takes to keep it safe.”

Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?

A: “If I am elected I will continue to advocate for getting college courses into our school. Students now can acquire college credits very cheaply. I have pushed for career pathways at our facility. I want our students to be the leaders of the pack. We need to give our students a edge to get into college, plus score well on ACT tests. Wood River’s ACT scores are above the state average this needs to continue. We have more teachers able to teach college courses. I want to have teachers rewarded for teaching college courses. I think this is important to Wood River and it’s students. They are our future, we need to make sure they are work ready or college bound. I want every student to have a career and be a productive member of our community.”