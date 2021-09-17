Six cases of West Nile virus in Central District

Six human cases of West Nile virus have been reported so far this month in the Central District, says the Central District Health Department.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Cases occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile in people. Fortunately, most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. However, about one in every five infected people develop symptoms including fever, headache, tiredness, body aches and occasionally a skin rash (on the trunk of the body) and swollen lymph glands.

About one in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. While the illness can be as short as a few days, even healthy people have reported being sick for several weeks.

Central District Health Department continues to monitor mosquito activity and to larvicide standing water to prevent mosquitoes from fully developing and spreading the virus. The easiest and best way to avoid West Nile is to prevent mosquito bites.

CDHD advises the following: