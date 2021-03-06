Six COVID-19 patients hospitalized in three-county area

As of Friday, six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, representing 7.14% of available hospital beds.

One of those patients was on a ventilator, according to the Central District Health Department.

For the second week in a row, the risk dial was set at 1.7.

New cases this week totaled 70, compared to 74 last week.

The 14-day case count is at 275, an increase of 34 since last week.

The last COVID-related death in the three-county area was recorded Feb. 27.

Of the 140 COVID-19 deaths in the district, 110 have been in Hall County, 17 in Hamilton County and 13 in Merrick County.

Of those deaths, 39 have occurred in each of two different age groups: 70 to 79 and 80 to 89. Thirty-one of the deaths involved people 60 to 69.

Twenty-two of the deaths involved people 90 to 99. Five people died between 50 and 59, two between 40 and 49 and one each between 30 and 39 and 100 and older.

The Central District has had 8,860 positive COVID cases. A total of 29,229 people have been tested.

A total of 10,560 vaccines have been administered.