Six COVID-19 patients hospitalized in three-county area
One is on a ventilator

030521_GIS

This screenshot of the Hall County GIS Department's COVID-19 tracker shows the latest statistics for the Central District Health Department's three-county area as of Friday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

 Hall County GIS Department

As of Friday, six people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, representing 7.14% of available hospital beds.

One of those patients was on a ventilator, according to the Central District Health Department.

For the second week in a row, the risk dial was set at 1.7.

New cases this week totaled 70, compared to 74 last week.

The 14-day case count is at 275, an increase of 34 since last week.

The last COVID-related death in the three-county area was recorded Feb. 27.

Of the 140 COVID-19 deaths in the district, 110 have been in Hall County, 17 in Hamilton County and 13 in Merrick County.

Of those deaths, 39 have occurred in each of two different age groups: 70 to 79 and 80 to 89. Thirty-one of the deaths involved people 60 to 69.

Twenty-two of the deaths involved people 90 to 99. Five people died between 50 and 59, two between 40 and 49 and one each between 30 and 39 and 100 and older.

The Central District has had 8,860 positive COVID cases. A total of 29,229 people have been tested.

A total of 10,560 vaccines have been administered.

About 5,100 of the vaccine doses have been given to people 65 and older, and 3,100 have gone to people 45 to 64. People 25 to 44 have gotten 2,200 of the vaccine doses. A total of 236 have gone to people 19 to 24, and 15 went to people 13 to 18.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reports 143 active COVID hospitalizations.

There have been 202,310 total positive COVID cases in the state. A total of 769,232 people have been tested with no COVID-19 detection.

