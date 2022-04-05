Skalberg named Central Community College Foundation executive director

Among other qualities, a “passion” for students placed Traci Skalberg most prominent in the applicant pool for Central Community College Foundation’s newest executive director.

Skalberg, who is leaving the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation to take on her new role, will replace current CCC Foundation Executive Sirector Dean Moors effective Nov. 1. Until then, beginning Aug. 15, she will work alongside Moors, who is retiring.

Moors said there was a sizable number of applicants for his position, but Skalberg easily rose to the top.

“(It’s) Traci’s experience and background and, frankly, her passion for students,” Moors said. “You can hear that when she’s talking about her role at the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.”

Central Community College President Matt Gotschall said Skalberg’s record says the same. “You can really tell she’s not just someone who says they’re passionate about education, but she demonstrates it time and time again.”

Skalberg said, “This is my passion – investing in students, helping donors realize their philanthropic goals to better our communities. The most important capital of any community is human capital. The most important investment that we can make is education and training.”

The numbers illustrate Skalberg’s passion.

Since her hiring as executive director in 2003 she has played a pivotal role in increasing GIPS Foundation’s annual average revenue from $200,000 to $3.5 million. Skalberg also raised, managed and granted $25 million in the last five years. As GIPS Foundation’s executive director, she has developed a nationally renowned employee giving program. Ninety percent of GIPS faculty and staff members have participated in that effort.

Central Community College’s Foundation coupled with the Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation – serving the college’s 25-county service area – received $2,745,636 in gifts in fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, according to the CCC Foundation’s 2020-2021 Annual Report. That number is among $7,622,433 in total revenue for that same time period, based on the report.

Skalberg herself started her undergraduate education at CCC’s Columbus campus, eventually completing her education at Doane University in 1997.

Gotschall noted Skalberg’s history with the college. “We’re so pleased to have her be interested in Central Community College and continue this legacy that she started over 30 years ago with her involvement with CCC.”

Still, Skalberg called the move from GIPS Foundation to CCC Foundation “bittersweet.”

“That’s my community. These are my people,” she said.

During the course of her 19 years with GIPS Foundation, she has worked with GIPS students and community members to make “investments in our students.”

“It’s a difficult move, but also a move full of opportunity,” Skalberg said. “I’m really looking forward to expanding my passion to a larger playground.”

Skalberg recently was selected as the president of the National Association of Educational Foundations, an organization that aims to develop and promote best practices for education foundations.

Before joining the GIPS Foundation team, Skalberg served the Stuhr Museum Foundation from 2000 to 2003. She also served as the executive director of the Central Plains Chapter of the American Red Cross and was an adult development director for the YWCA of Grand Island.

Skalberg was among the recipients of the 2020 YWCA Women of Distinction award, and was honored by the Grand Island Independent as its 2014 Woman of the Year.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

