Skate Island is history: Time-honored Grand Island skating rink won’t be rebuilt
Skate Island is history: Time-honored Grand Island skating rink won’t be rebuilt

A cherished part of Grand Island’s history caved in along with the roof of Skate Island on Feb. 8. That history is now over.

The Anderson family has decided not to reopen the popular Grand Island skating rink. The building will be demolished and will not be rebuilt.

During the last couple of months, the Andersons have had a lot of dialogue within the family and with the insurance company.

Last week, the family decided it just isn’t feasible to rebuild or “find an alternative owner to take over, if we were to do that. There wasn’t a path back to it reopening. So we made the decision to walk away,” Ryan Anderson said.

His grandfather, Jerry Anderson, owns the land and the Skate Island building. His father, Steve, owns the business.

The family tried hard to find a future for Skate Island.

“To be honest, we wanted to reopen it,” he said.

But they couldn’t find a way.

At some point in the future, the Andersons will demolish the building “and essentially clear the land. Then my family will move forward, selling the land,” Ryan Anderson said.

The building’s roof collapsed under the weight of heavy snow on Feb. 8.

“The roof over the entire roller skating floor collapsed,” he said. As part of the collapse, “the other walls were still standing but compromised because of the roof.”

The decision to close was difficult.

“Absolutely. It’s been a family business for 50-plus years. My grandpa took over that rink in 1969. It’s a staple of the community,” he said.

Skate Island, which is at 2310 N. Webb Road, opened in 1966.

After the roof collapse, supporters of the rink started an online fund to pay for Skate Island repairs.

There was “a push by the community” to have it reopen, Anderson said, “but it just wasn’t realistic for us to do it.”

Salvaging the building wasn’t going to work. “So it was going to be a knock down, rebuild-type deal,” said Ryan Anderson, who works for Union Pacific in Denver.

Skate Island’s main attraction is the maple floor, which is 175 feet long and 75 feet wide.

The floor has a rotunda design, which means the wood is curved in the turns. Steve Anderson calls it the Cadillac of skating surfaces.

The roof collapsed onto the majority of the wooden surface, “so it’s inaccessible. There is a small portion we have access to that we are hoping to salvage,” Ryan Anderson said.

Farewell note to Skate Island customers

On Friday, the Anderson family shared this statement with the Grand Island community:

“To our skating community,

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Skate Island will not be reopening. Following the collapse of our roof in February, we explored multiple paths back to reopening and even vetted a sale to a large roller rink operator out of Colorado. Unfortunately, there was not an option to rebuild that was economically feasible.

We understand this news will be met with a lot of disappointment. The Anderson family has owned and operated Skate Island since 1969. Over the past 50+ years, Skate Island thrived because it was a safe and enjoyable family entertainment destination. It was a place to celebrate your kid’s birthday and a place THAT kid could then return to as an adult to do the same for their kids. We realize the importance a place like Skate Island has been to the community, which makes this decision even harder.

The Anderson family would like to thank the Grand Island community for continually supporting our business over the years. We also thank all the amazing employees that worked at Skate Island. If you ever donned the Panda Bear costume, served an Italian ice, passed out skates, drove the Fun Bus, DJ’ed a “sock hop” or ran the limbo contest, you helped make Skate Island a special place.

What we wouldn’t give to take one more lap around our maple rotunda floor (counter-clockwise of course). It’s unfortunate it had to end this way, but we will cherish all the memories that were made along the way. Long live the skate!

Sincerely,

Steve Anderson and the Skate Island Family”

