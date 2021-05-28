Skate Island is history: Time-honored Grand Island skating rink won’t be rebuilt

A cherished part of Grand Island’s history caved in along with the roof of Skate Island on Feb. 8. That history is now over.

The Anderson family has decided not to reopen the popular Grand Island skating rink. The building will be demolished and will not be rebuilt.

During the last couple of months, the Andersons have had a lot of dialogue within the family and with the insurance company.

Last week, the family decided it just isn’t feasible to rebuild or “find an alternative owner to take over, if we were to do that. There wasn’t a path back to it reopening. So we made the decision to walk away,” Ryan Anderson said.

His grandfather, Jerry Anderson, owns the land and the Skate Island building. His father, Steve, owns the business.

The family tried hard to find a future for Skate Island.

“To be honest, we wanted to reopen it,” he said.

But they couldn’t find a way.

At some point in the future, the Andersons will demolish the building “and essentially clear the land. Then my family will move forward, selling the land,” Ryan Anderson said.

