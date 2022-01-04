Sleep tight and don’t let the bedbugs bite — seriously

Bedbugs thrive in tight quarters. They live in tight places, gaps or cracks around the bed or where people sleep. They can be found in recliners, couches, chairs, anywhere people sleep. In a bed, they are often found around the binding of the mattress or box spring or in tight corners of the headboard.

Most bedbugs are found in the bed or within 15 feet of the bed. If you try to sleep on the couch to avoid becoming a meal of a bedbug, you might be spreading the infestation. Bedbugs can crawl as much as 20 feet away in a night looking for their next meal.

Prevention is the best way to keep from picking up these hitchhikers. When traveling, inspect the hotel room for bedbugs as soon as you enter the room. Look behind the headboard, the mattress and box spring and other locations near the bed. Place your luggage on the metal stand or store in the bathroom, which is usually the farthest away from the bed and has flooring that makes it easy to spot bedbugs. Zip up your luggage to keep large adults from crawling inside.