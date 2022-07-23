Sloppy fun at the Hall County Fair; girls win watermelon-eating contest

Desire, rather than hunger, powered the winning teams to victory Saturday in the high school watermelon-eating contest at the Hall County Fair.

The boys champs, from Grand Island Senior High, said the key to victory was mental toughness.

“Our mindset is unstoppable,” said GISH student Drew Haith. “When it gets tough, we just keep on going.”

Why did Northwest win the girls’ division?

“Probably because I just shoved my face full,” said Callie Collins. “We all did.”

But the Northwest girls also admitted they’re a competitive bunch. “We just all wanted to win,” one girl said.

Seven teams — four boys and three girls — took part in the eating competition, held on the dirt floor of Five Point Bank Arena.

Other than the students, the heroes of the event were those who had to clean up after each team. Watermelon-eating is a messy sport.

Some of the students needed paper towels after they were done, watermelon juice dripping down their chins.

Radio personality Brian Gallagher, microphone in hand, did the play-by-play, or bite-by-bite.

Close to 100 people, including the participants, watched as the students chomped away.

Before the event began, Gallagher told the audience that crowd noise was required. “I’ll stop the competition if I have to,” Gallagher said. “You need to make some noise.”

The crowd complied, cheering on the competitors.

“Don’t give up. Come on ladies, let’s go!” one woman said.

Brandon Latimer reminded each school that bragging rights were at stake.

At the kids tore into the watermelon, one group chanted, “Eat it up! Eat it up!”

In introducing the members of each team, Gallagher said one of the girls showed him her game face. It seemed to rattle him.

It was the first high school watermelon-eating contest at the Hall County Fair since 2018, and the second overall. The event has the potential to become a contest rich in tradition. Someday, Five Points Bank Arena might become known as the House of Watermelon.

The timers were Vince Zavala and Dan Purdy.

At one point, Zavala got watermelon juice on his face because he got too close to the competitors.

Each four-person team had to put away an entire watermelon — rinds not included.

Fortunately, the melons were seedless.

That was fine with Northwest’s Natalia Schultz, who once choked on a seed. “It was not very pleasant,” she said.

In the boys division, Northwest took second, followed by Heartland Lutheran in third and Doniphan-Trumbull in fourth.

In the girls competition, Wood River finished second and Heartland Lutheran third.

The GISH team, comprised of four football players, was an imposing unit. Together, the four guys weigh 875 pounds.

The Islanders said Zach Pittman made all the difference.

“Yeah, I was hungry,” he said.

He hadn’t eaten “for the last two days,” he said. The last time he had a meal was lunchtime Thursday.

Pittman likes watermelon. “Never get tired of it,” he said.

The GISH boys were confident “just because we knew what we were bringing. We got big Pitt over there, smashing four watermelons down about as fast as we can get one down,” Haith said, referring to Pittman.

The Islanders plan to display their trophy in the locker room. Coach Jeff Tomlin, they said, will be proud.

Even after the competition, the GISH students were hungry. Leaving the fairgrounds, they planned to hit McDonald’s. After all, they’re growing boys.

The Northwest girls agreed that Schultz likes watermelon the most.

It also didn’t hurt that she was hungry. “I didn’t eat lunch,” she said.

Meanwhile, competing was a chore for Adriane Stoltenberg. Everybody knows she doesn’t like watermelon.

The Northwest girls planned to set their trophy on the desk of Katie Hornung, who teaches agriculture and FFA.

Like the GISH boys, the Northwest girls weren’t full after winning their trophy. They planned to go have ice cream.

Sponsor Five Points Bank awarded $250 to each first-place team, $200 to second-place schools and $150 to the third-place squads.

The trophies and checks were handed out by Echo Alcorn and Amanda Nickerson of Five Points.

Assisting with the event were Ann Purdy and Marilyn Lucas.

In addition to Pittman and Haith, the GISH boys were Carson Jonak and Elijah Cemper.

The Doniphan-Trumbull team consisted of Mike Bonesteel, Aaron Long, Seth Schwarz and Gabe Waters.

The Wood River unit was comprised of Lainey Paulk, Rylee Codner, Emersyn Graves and Amaya Morgan.

Heartland Lutheran girls competitors were Raychael Moseley, Brooke Adams, Aubree Fosket and Makenea Adams.

The Heartland Lutheran boys team was made up of Chad Rostvet, Darrin Bexten, Adin Baker and Josh Nikodym.

In addition to Schultz, Collins and Stoltenberg, the Northwest girls team included Maliyah Johnson.

The Northwest boys were Ashton Britton, Kaleb Delgado, Adam Aparicio and Noland Moorman.