Small business earns big honor: Hastings man named 2020 SBA Nebraska District Small Business Person of the Year

During the coronavirus pandemic, Srivastava continued to serve the Hastings, Omaha, Kearney and Grand Island communities. He used his 3-D printing technology to make protective pandemic masks, along with an innovative strap that secures the face mask, making it more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

Receiving the SBA Small Business of the Year award means a lot, Srivastava said.

“When you start your journey, you don’t know where you will end up,” he said. “At some point in your life, you want to be appreciated and recognized for what you do. When you see what you have done has made an impact in not just your life, but other people’s lives as well, it is very satisfying.”

That is especially true for Srivastava, having been born in a small Indian village, lost his leg as a child, but then working hard, receiving the education he needed to help others, moving to the U.S. and starting his own small business in an industry dominated by large national corporate competitors.