Small Business Saturday this weekend; Grand Island Chamber encourages local shopping

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to spend time visiting small businesses this Saturday in recognition of the nationally branded Small Business Saturday.

The day is intended to celebrate small businesses and draw shoppers to the businesses in time for the start of the holiday shopping season.

“This annual event has become a tradition that many locally owned businesses in our community look forward to each year,” according to a news release. “Following the well-known Black Friday is an opportunity to support the businesses in your own backyard — businesses that bring products and services to you year-round.”

“One day to recognize and support our small businesses is absolutely not enough, but we hope it encourages individuals to try out new products and services that are offered in our community – some that they might not even know we have,” Chamber President Cindy K. Johnson said in a statement.

In preparation for the holiday season, the chamber reminds the community to shift to a “local mindset” as people prepare for gift giving.

“The impact you have on local businesses who offer competitive prices and similar, unique and readily available products far surpasses shopping at large online retailers,” Johnson said.