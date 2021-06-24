Small but mighty: Crane Trust hosts camp to teach importance of pollinators to Nebraska

ALDA — In celebration of National/Nebraska Pollinator Week, the Crane Trust hosted a special pollinator camp Wednesday and again today at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, which is located off Interstate 80 at the Alda Road exit, west of Grand Island.
According to Alyx Vogel of the Crane Trust, the event was outdoors with activities from the Nebraska Outdoor Trailer from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Crane Trust itself.
On Wednesday, participants from the The Arc of Buffalo County, which is a group of children and adults with developmental disabilities, and Third City Connect, which is an after-school children’s group, were welcomed to the camp to learn about pollinators and the outdoors.
The activities included a range of activities, from a pollinator and plant matching game and a pollinator and butterfly life cycle craft to pollinator origami and Nebraska Wildlife Jeopardy. All in all, there were 16 activities in which to participate.
This was the second year that the Crane Trust hosted the pollinator camp. There was a camp in 2019, but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was canceled last year.
The idea of the pollinator camp is to teach young people the importance pollinators play in our lives.
“We couldn’t survive without pollinators,” Vogel said. “Pollinators can be insects, birds and other critters that pollinate the flowers so we can have the food that we eat.”
The kids learned that 70% of the world’s crop plants depend on pollination. As humans depend on the pollinators, so do other wildlife; many species live off berries and fruits.
Nebraska has many native pollinators, including more than 200 species of butterflies alone.
Through the pollination of crops, insect pollinators add more than $217 billion to the worldwide economy. Species also pollinate more than 180,000 plant species worldwide — ensuring ecosystems produce food for countless other species, including pheasants, songbirds and mammals.
“It is a bunch of kids and adults that I’m hoping will come out here and enjoy nature and have fun as they do it,” Vogel said about the pollinator camp.
She said each station teaches a unique lesson on Nebraska wildlife and pollinators.
“They are designed to teach people that you can have fun while you are outside,” Vogel said.
She said the pollinator camp is an outreach program to get people to better understand and appreciate the natural world around them.
Each year, the Crane Trust hosts thousands of people from around the world who visit the area to witness the migration of sandhill cranes and other migratory birds, including the endangered whooping crane.
“It is a perfect opportunity to bring people out here to see what we have and teach about the outdoors,” Vogel said.
The Crane Trust manages more than 10,000 acres that serve as important habitat for not only migratory birds and other wildlife, but also plants and wildflowers.
For more information about the Crane Trust, visit www.cranetrust.org.