Small but mighty: Crane Trust hosts camp to teach importance of pollinators to Nebraska

ALDA — In celebration of National/Nebraska Pollinator Week, the Crane Trust hosted a special pollinator camp Wednesday and again today at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, which is located off Interstate 80 at the Alda Road exit, west of Grand Island.

According to Alyx Vogel of the Crane Trust, the event was outdoors with activities from the Nebraska Outdoor Trailer from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Crane Trust itself.

On Wednesday, participants from the The Arc of Buffalo County, which is a group of children and adults with developmental disabilities, and Third City Connect, which is an after-school children’s group, were welcomed to the camp to learn about pollinators and the outdoors.

The activities included a range of activities, from a pollinator and plant matching game and a pollinator and butterfly life cycle craft to pollinator origami and Nebraska Wildlife Jeopardy. All in all, there were 16 activities in which to participate.

This was the second year that the Crane Trust hosted the pollinator camp. There was a camp in 2019, but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was canceled last year.

The idea of the pollinator camp is to teach young people the importance pollinators play in our lives.