Small Town Famous expands to downtown Grand Island

Small Town Famous has expanded from Hastings to downtown Grand Island.

The store, which offers original apparel and Nebraska-made products, opened at 301 W. Third St. on April 15.

Owner Jacque Cranson calls Small Town Famous “a modern-day general store.”

A Grand Island native, Cranson first started the business in Omaha before launching a store at 733 Second St. in Hastings.

“I went to law school and graduated and passed the bar, but couldn’t find a job, 12 years ago now, so I started selling t-shirts and headbands at local tournaments,” she said. “It kind of just evolved from there.”

What started with screen-printing blossomed into broad retail.

“There were so many things in Hastings that they didn’t have that we just started to fill a need for,” Cranson said. “We have Christian books, because the Christian book store closed across the street. We have Mill Coffee (from) Lincoln. Candles from Juanita. I’d have to walk around to see all the different people we have.”

It is also a family affair.

“My mom makes a lot of the home decor products, and my sister makes a lot of t-shirts,” said Cranson.

With Grand Island, Small Town Famous is bringing many of its storefront offerings to Railside, along with its “Make Your Own T-Shirt Day” events.

The Grand Island site is managed by Jennifer Hansen.

Hansen’s parents owned the building and its previous business, Milestone Gallery Antiques.

“She just purchased the building from her parents, so she lives there and she’s managing the store for us,” Cranson explained.

Renovating the space was especially fun, Cranson said.

“My dad and I refinished all the floors and painted, and just tried to make it look original,” she said. “We put brick wallpaper up to give it that old building feel.”

The space itself contributes to the uniqueness of the Grand Island location.

“When you walk in, it doesn’t necessarily feel like the same store,” Cranson said. “There’s some of the same products. We have high ceilings here. But it’s a different layout. It’s more cozy, for sure.”

Small Town Famous joins other newly arriving enterprises in downtown Grand Island, including the opening this week of Big Red Treats, directly across the street.

“I think definitely Railside in Grand Island is a happening place that seems to be where it’s at right now,” she said. “We’re definitely excited to be a part of that.”

The expansion has been exciting, but also “a lot to manage,” she said.

“It’s exciting to grow, and we have a really good staff here that helps us, so I don’t feel too much stress,” she said.

A point of pride for the store is “above average” wages for its employees.

“We pay our day people $17 to $21 per hour, which is unheard of for retail, especially for a small business, so we get a lot of really good help and that’s helped make it definitely easy to get in and get staff,” she said.

Further expansion of the Hastings enterprise is possible.

“We’ll see how Grand Island goes first,” Cranson said. “I think in downtowns all across Nebraska there’s a revitalization going on. People want to be downtown. They want to see them do well. Empty buildings are starting to fill up.”

She added, “If Grand Island does well, we’d definitely be interested in franchising and getting into more small downtowns all over Nebraska.”

For more information, visit shopstf.com.

