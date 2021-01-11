Small-town Nebraska businesses struggle to survive

In March, she was frustrated by the lack of clear direction from the state, she said, and their TV news comes from Colorado. That never really changed throughout the year, she said.

“We don’t know what the governor says. So we hope for the best and we do our normal cleaning and people are pretty good about not coming in if they’re sick.”

The Longhorn Saloon Bar and Grill in Harrison struggled this spring, when it was nearly shut down by virus restrictions.

Owner Becky Law kept the doors open by herself, though not many people were coming through them for carryout. She likely would have closed without the Paycheck Protection Program, she said.

“I didn’t have work for anybody,” she said. “I was the only one who was here.”

And even when she could put a limited number of people at tables, business didn’t improve. At least not at first. She struggled for another month.

“They didn’t know for sure I was open. I could only have so many people in here, and they couldn’t sit at the bar.”