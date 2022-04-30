Smith family hits Hamblet scholarship jackpot not once, but twice

To hit the college scholarship jackpot once is blessing for any family.

But twice?

Emma Smith, a Grand Island Senior High senior, was recently awarded the Bob Hamblet Northwestern University Scholarship. The Hamblet scholarship is one of GIPS Foundation’s most prestigious, as it awards a recipient enough money to attend Northwestern University; that includes tuition and fees, room and board, and books—estimated to cash in at $65,000 per year for 4 years.

As impressive as being awarded the Hamblet scholarship is, the Smith family has had it awarded twice to someone in their family: Austin Smith, Emma’s brother, is a junior at Northwestern and had his education at an “elite” school possible by also winning the Hamblet scholarship.

“Northwestern was a dream school,” Austin Smith said. “But there’s definitely a price tag that made it seem out of reach.”

Not completely, he found. Besides making matriculating at a “dream school” possible, it opened Austin up to a world he might not have otherwise seen.

“It’s definitely something very unique that I don’t think I would have gotten in Nebraska, being up there and just being able to meet a lot of different people.”

Now Emma Smith has the same chance – truly unique, as the application process for the Bob Hamblet Northwestern University Scholarship is blind. None of the evaluators know the applicants’ names.

“When (Austin) got his scholarship, there was a lot of joking like, oh, big shoes to fill,” Emma Smith remembered. “It’s kind of incredible, to have all that happen. For my family in general, having two kids go to an elite university, and not have any debt is amazing.”

Emma Smith’s motivation to apply didn’t have anything to do with competing with her brother; rather, it was about competing with herself.

“I had always wanted to go to an elite university just because that’s who I am. I like to push myself—I want to shoot big. You dream of things, but you don’t always see them coming true.”

When Emma Smith’s dream came true, she shared the news with her brother, of course. She texted him a picture of herself with the award letter.

Austin Smith said he wasn’t surprised.

“I was kind of expecting it. Throughout high school, she was much better the student than I ever was,” he said. “I like to think that she’s been doing a lot of this just for her, and what she has for her own expectations and her own standards and what she wants to accomplish.”

Having the Hamblet scholarship feather in one’s hat—let alone two in one family—is special, but even more special is the experience, Austin Smith said.

Emma Smith said she is looking forward to the experience, too. Like her brother, she is excited to meet classmates from different states, countries and walks of life.

Decades ago, Lanny Martin had a similar opportunity. The 1964 GISH graduate attended Northwestern following graduation, his guidance counselor, Bob Hamblet, helping him stretch towards the stars.

According to the GIPS Foundation website, “Hamblet was this caring professional that guided students to dream big. He opened many opportunities for the students under his care. Because of Mr. Hamblet’s encouragement, (Martin) attended Northwestern University. Mr. Martin believes that this one decision and his support from Mr. Hamblet was a ‘game-changer’ for him.”

Such a game-changer, Martin and his family were inspired to make an experience like Martin’s possible. Lanny Martin’s brother Tom Martin said: “It was quite the story because our family were just moderate income people. Going out of the state of Nebraska was kind of a big thing.”

Since the scholarship’s inception, a number of GISH students (one per year) have experienced “a big thing,” no matter what their income.

The Smith family, though, can say they’ve had two “big things.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

