Smith, Fischer introduce legislation to restore year-round sales of E15

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., have introduced legislation in their respective legislative chambers that will allow year-round E15 sales.
The actions of the two Nebraska lawmakers come as the result of a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision earlier this month to reverse a 2019 rule by the Environmental Protection Agency that lifted outdated restrictions on E15 (a 15% ethanol blend).
EPA’s rule, which went into effect in June 2019, ultimately allowed for E15 sales year-round.
Smith, co-chair of the U.S. House Biofuels Caucus, introduced the legislation along with other members of the caucus.
The legislation would ensure the EPA can grant waivers to allow E15 and higher blend fuels to be sold at retailers year-round. He said it would provide key stability and predictability for family farmers and biofuels producers across the country.
Smith long has been a supporter of the uninterrupted sale of E15. He said year-round sales of E15 provide consumers consistency in their fuel tank and farmers consistency in their production.
“Time after time, I’ve introduced legislation to emphasize and reinforce EPA’s authority to allow the year-round sale of E15,” he said. “With the recent D.C. Circuit Court ruling to roll back RVP waivers, it’s imperative we clarify congressional intent once and for all: There is no reason E15 should not have the same regulatory relief as E10.”
Smith first introduced legislation to clarify EPA’s authority to provide a RVP waiver for E15 fuel and require the agency to do so in 2015.
His current bill has the support of the National Corn Growers Associaation.
“Corn growers stand behind the many benefits of higher ethanol blends like E15 and support ensuring its continued access to the marketplace on the same terms as standard 10% blends,” said John Linder, National Corn Growers Association president.
Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor said the Year-Round Fuel Choice Act would make permanent the RVP waiver for summertime use of higher blends of biofuels, ensuring consumers have year-round access to a lower-carbon, lower-emission renewable fuel that saves money at the pump.
“As this country works to address climate change, we must embrace ready solutions that can be implemented today to immediately reduce our carbon emissions in our current auto fleet,” Skor said.
She said Smith’s legislation comes at a critical time on the heels of a court ruling “that would allow the oil industry to monopolize the gas tank and push aside low-carbon renewable fuels.”
Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said her bill, Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, would extend the Reid vapor pressure volatility waiver to ethanol blends above 10%.
According to Fischer, her bill would increase market access and continue to allow retailers across the country to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol fuel blends year-round, eliminating confusion at the pump.
She said higher blends of ethanol burn cleaner, providing a way for more Americans to be part of the climate solution.
“The recent D.C. Circuit Court ruling was a major blow to farmers and ethanol producers, and further highlighted the need to provide them with certainty,” Fischer said.
Her legislation will ensure consumers continue to have access to higher ethanol blends at the pump and that E15 can be sold year-round, she said.
“It will create significant economic opportunities for the hardworking men and women in rural America who are providing the country with a low-carbon solution,” said Fischer.
Mark McHargue of Central City, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, said Fisher’s legislation addresses a long-term problem in making E-15 available year-round.
“The importance of ethanol to our state’s economy cannot be understated, and we hope Sen. Fischer’s legislative solution will secure the future of that industry for years to come,” McHargue said.
Fischer first introduced the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act in the 115th Congress and secured a hearing on the Environment and Public Works Committee.
Nebraska is ranked second in the nation in biofuel production and has 25 operating ethanol plants across the state. These plants produce more than 2 billion gallons of renewable fuel annually and have created more than 1,300 good-paying jobs. More than 40% of Nebraska’s corn crop is made into ethanol.
According to a new quarterly report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, the U.S. fuel ethanol sector outperformed expectations during the past quarter and appears well-positioned for the second half of 2021. Overall economic growth and seasonal driving demand pushed up fuel ethanol production and operating margins in the second quarter.