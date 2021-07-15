Smith, Fischer introduce legislation to restore year-round sales of E15

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., have introduced legislation in their respective legislative chambers that will allow year-round E15 sales.

The actions of the two Nebraska lawmakers come as the result of a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision earlier this month to reverse a 2019 rule by the Environmental Protection Agency that lifted outdated restrictions on E15 (a 15% ethanol blend).

EPA’s rule, which went into effect in June 2019, ultimately allowed for E15 sales year-round.

Smith, co-chair of the U.S. House Biofuels Caucus, introduced the legislation along with other members of the caucus.

The legislation would ensure the EPA can grant waivers to allow E15 and higher blend fuels to be sold at retailers year-round. He said it would provide key stability and predictability for family farmers and biofuels producers across the country.

Smith long has been a supporter of the uninterrupted sale of E15. He said year-round sales of E15 provide consumers consistency in their fuel tank and farmers consistency in their production.