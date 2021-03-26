Smith, Fischer, Sasse to host virtual 3rd District service academy open house

Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., in conjunction with the offices of U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, will host the 2021 virtual 3rd District service academy open house on April 8.

This event is an opportunity for young people in Nebraska to learn more about the U.S. service academies and other opportunities for military service. High school and college students interested in military opportunities, as well as their families, are welcome to attend.

The open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Preregistration is required. Go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rbhHWHVRT8eBv2Omc

SQ5kA

Representatives of the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Army ROTC will provide information and answer questions.

Staff from the offices of Smith, Fischer and Sasse will attend the event to answer questions about the service academy nomination process.

For questions, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.