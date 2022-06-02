Smith to host service academy open house in Kearney

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will host a Third District Service Academy Open House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.

These events are opportunities for young people in Nebraska to learn more about the U.S. service academies and other opportunities for military service. Nebraska high school and college students interested in military opportunities and their families are encouraged to attend.

Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and Army ROTC will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Staff from Smith’s office will attend the events to answer questions about the service academy nomination process.

A second open house is planned for June 23 in Scottsbluff.

For more information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.