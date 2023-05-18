Smoke from Canadian wildfires has blanketed Nebraska and elsewhere.

Smoke filled the air in Grand Island sometime around 9 a.m. Poor air quality and reduced visibility to as low as 1 mile is possible at times today, according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.

The smoke is so visible because of a surface cold front that's moving through the area, said meteorologist Jeremy Wesely of the National Weather Service in Hastings.

The front is allowing the smoke to "work down from the upper atmosphere" into the surface layer, he said.

Although the smoke is working its way south across the country, it won't make it much further.

The forecast model has the surface smoke dissipating across north central Kansas Friday morning, Wesely said.

In central Nebraska, the smoke will still be aloft in the upper atmosphere but will be less visible Friday morning.

The smoke caused the National Weather Service to issue an air quality alert this morning.