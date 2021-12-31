Snow, bitter cold to usher in New Year for Grand Island area

After a dry and warm December with the average daily temperature 7.4 degrees above the 30-year average, the New Year will start off on a cold note.

On New Year’s Eve, the high will be near 29 with blustery conditions with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

As the last day of the year becomes the first day of a new year, snow is likely, mainly after midnight with a low around -2. Wind chill values will be between -9 and -19. It will be blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

As a New Year dawns, there will be a 50% chance of snow, mainly before noon. The high will be near 8. It will be blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday night will see a low around -9 with the second day of the year being sunny with a high near 32 and a low around 16.