Snow, bitter cold to usher in New Year for Grand Island area

After a dry and warm December with the average daily temperature 7.4 degrees above the 30-year average, the New Year will start off on a cold note.
On New Year’s Eve, the high will be near 29 with blustery conditions with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
As the last day of the year becomes the first day of a new year, snow is likely, mainly after midnight with a low around -2. Wind chill values will be between -9 and -19. It will be blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
As a New Year dawns, there will be a 50% chance of snow, mainly before noon. The high will be near 8. It will be blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday night will see a low around -9 with the second day of the year being sunny with a high near 32 and a low around 16.
The National Weather Service in Hastings said the best chances of the snow and blowing snow with the higher amounts will be south of Interstate 80.
The winter storm will move in west to east late Friday with the heaviest and most widespread late Friday after 3 a.m. through Saturday.
Because of the windy condition, the blowing snow and dangerous wind chill conditions of minus 20 degrees will make New Year Day travel hazardous.
The weather service said New Year’s Day ushers in the climatologically coldest month of the year — January. During the past 100 years, though, the weather service said there has been considerable variability from one year to the next across south central Nebraska and north central Kansas.
In the past 30 years, New Year’s Day high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 4 degrees to 61 degrees.
According to the entire period of record, the warmest New Year’s Day on record was 64° in 1939 and the coldest low temperature was a -23 degrees in 1974. Only 15-of-121 New Year’s Days on record (13%) have featured high temperatures of 50 degrees or warmer, with the most recent one in 2004 at 60 degrees. Only 17-of-121 New Year’s Days on record have featured highs of 15 degrees or colder (most recently 14° just three years ago in 2019).
On New Year’s Day 1974, the high temperature of only 2 degrees and a record-setting low of -23 degrees.
New Year’s Day is also remembered for the major ice storm in 2007. While measurable snow has fallen on New Year’s Day once in the last 22 years, between New Year’s Eve 1994 through New Year’s Day 1995 there was a two-day snow event that brought 6.2 inches of snow to Grand Island, with 3 inches actually falling on New Year’s Day. The weather service said the 1994-95 event ranks as the second largest two-day combination of New Year’s Eve plus New Year’s Day snow, trailing only 7 inches in 1931-32.
Beginning the first workweek of the New Year, Monday will see a high of near 40 and a low of 18. Tuesday will have a high of 46 with a low of 15.