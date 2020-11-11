Snow brings much-needed precipitation for cropland

According to the report, Nebraska’s corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, up 2% from last year’s production. Area to be harvested for grain was at 9.83 million acres. That is up slightly from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 185 bushels per acre. That is up 3 bushels from last year.

Sorghum production was forecast at 12.4 million bushels. That is up 3% from last year. Area for harvest is 135,000 acres. That is up 4% from 2019. Yield is forecast at 92 bushels per acre. That is down 1 bushel from last year.

Soybean production is forecast at 299 million bushels. That is up 5% from last year. Area for harvest is 5.15 million acres. That is up 6% from 2019. Yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, down 0.5 bushel from last year.

Other Nebraska crops:

— Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.48 million tons. That is up 38% from last year. Area for harvest is 45,800 acres. That is up 9% from 2019. Record yield is forecast at 32.3 tons per acre. That is up 6.9 tons from last year.

— A total of 19,000 potato acres were planted in 2020. That is down 7%. Harvested acreage is 18,700 acres, down 7%. Production is forecast at 9.16 million cwt. That is down 5% from last year. Record yield is forecast at 490 cwt per acre. That is up 15 cwt from last year.