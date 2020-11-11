Snow brings much-needed precipitation for cropland

Grand Island received nearly three-quarters of an inch of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The winter storm brought snow, but not before freezing rain in areas of south-central Nebraska.
There was also a thunderstorm accompanying the front that brought the winter storm. Lightning and thunder could be heard and seen as temperatures hovered at freezing Monday evening.
The winter storm brought much needed precipitation to the area. Much of south-central Nebraska has experienced moderate or severe drought. For Grand Island, before Monday’s precipitation, only 2.48 inches of moisture had been recorded since Aug. 1.
August saw 0.54 of an of precipitation; September, 1.24 inches; and October, .7 of an inch. That is nearly a shortfall of 5 inches of precipitation during those three months, compared to the average.
For the year, Grand Island, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, has received nearly 21.5 inches of moisture. The 30-year average for the corresponding time period is 25.44. Last year, during the same period, Grand Island received more than 36 inches of precipitation.
While drought usually means poor growing conditions for crops, Nebraska’s groundwater supply irrigates about 65% of the state’s crops.
On Tuesday, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released its latest crop production forecast. The data was based on Nov. 1 conditions.
According to the report, Nebraska’s corn crop is forecast at a record 1.82 billion bushels, up 2% from last year’s production. Area to be harvested for grain was at 9.83 million acres. That is up slightly from a year ago. Yield is forecast at 185 bushels per acre. That is up 3 bushels from last year.
Sorghum production was forecast at 12.4 million bushels. That is up 3% from last year. Area for harvest is 135,000 acres. That is up 4% from 2019. Yield is forecast at 92 bushels per acre. That is down 1 bushel from last year.
Soybean production is forecast at 299 million bushels. That is up 5% from last year. Area for harvest is 5.15 million acres. That is up 6% from 2019. Yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, down 0.5 bushel from last year.
Other Nebraska crops:
— Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.48 million tons. That is up 38% from last year. Area for harvest is 45,800 acres. That is up 9% from 2019. Record yield is forecast at 32.3 tons per acre. That is up 6.9 tons from last year.
— A total of 19,000 potato acres were planted in 2020. That is down 7%. Harvested acreage is 18,700 acres, down 7%. Production is forecast at 9.16 million cwt. That is down 5% from last year. Record yield is forecast at 490 cwt per acre. That is up 15 cwt from last year.
For the week ending Sunday, the USDA reported that topsoil moisture supplies rated 26% very short, 45% short and 29% adequate. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 40% short and 33% adequate.
While crop production is doing well despite the lack of precipitation, pasture and rangeland are not. The USDA reports that pasture and range conditions rated 18% very poor, 20% poor, 27% fair, 34% good and 1% excellent.
The weather this fall has been favorable for a speedy harvest.
The USDA reported that corn harvested was 93%. That is ahead of 70% last year, and ahead of the 78% five-year average.
Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 17% poor, 36% fair, 40% good and 3% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 94%, behind the 99% last year and near the 97% average.
Sorghum harvested was 95%. That is well ahead of the 68% last year and ahead of the 80% average.
For the rest of the week, warmer temperatures are back into the forecast. For today, it will be sunny, with a high near 51. Wednesday’s low will be about 27.
Cooler conditions will prevail on Thursday, with a high near 40 and a low of about 22.
Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 47. There’s a chance of rain after midnight, mixing with snow after 2 a.m. The low will be about 34. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
There is a slight chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m. and then a slight chance of rain between 7 and noon on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 57 and a low of about 36.
Sunday will see a high of near 54 and a low of about 29.
Monday’s high will be near 55.
