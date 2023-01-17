Snow expected to pummel Grand Island area

Snow is on the way.

The National Weather Service in Hastings said Tuesday it expects Grand Island to get hit with somewhere in the 7-10 inch range. Snow will begin early Wednesday and continue throughout the day and into the evening, ending by sunrise Thursday.

In a webinar, Jordan Thies with the weather service said the heaviest snowfall is expected north of Interstate 80 and west of the Tri-Cities area. Grand Island, along with Kearney and York and moving north, are in a zone the service said it has its highest confidence in the forecast about.

Things are less certain south of the metro area, where mixed precipitation is possible.

"Most areas are going to be experiencing this wintry mix and ice by sunrise Wednesday," Thies said.

When it hits, Thies said the forecast calls for 1-2 inches per hour rates of snowfall.

Compounding matters will be wind speeds up to 35 mph. The majority of winds will come late Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday before tapering off some. Wind speeds won't get down to 10 mph or less in the Grand Island area until Thursday evening. Highs will be in the low 30s or upper 20s and aren't expected to get above freezing.

Travel will impacted.

"It won't take long into the day to turn problematic... Once it starts, (conditions will go) down pretty quickly," Mike Moritz with the weather service said. "For travel to be treacherous, it'll take an hour or two, tops."

The combination of snow and wind will deter cleanup efforts, Thies said.

Early Tuesday evening both Trinity Lutheran School and Heartland Lutheran High School have canceled classes for Wednesday because of the upcoming inclement weather.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation urged residents to be ready for travel troubles.

“This storm will have a major impact on travel in Nebraska throughout Wednesday and into Thursday,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a release, noting a 300-mile range from Kimball to Grand Island will see snow.

Per the patrol, if travel is necessary, check the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System at 511.Nebraska.Gov. Any motorists who become stranded or need assistance can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline and speak directly with an NSP Dispatcher.

“With yet another statewide winter storm, it’s important for travelers to be as safe and informed as possible before choosing to travel,” said interim NDOT Director Moe Jamshidi. “This means checking the 511 app before leaving home or work and if you don’t have to travel, consider adjusting your plans to accommodate that. Remember to never pass plows and give them plenty of space.”

As NDOT and local crews work to clear the roads during and after the storm, give them room to work and don’t crowd the plow, the state patrol said. Motorists are urged to check conditions before traveling, reduce speed, increase following distance, and always wear a seat belt.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency offers a variety of tips for winter weather:

Assemble a disaster supplies kit for your home

Flashlight and extra batteries

Portable, battery-operated NOAA Weather Radio and AM/FM radio; and extra batteries

First aid kit

One-week supply of food (include items that do not require refrigeration or cooking in case of power loss)

Nonelectric can opener

Bottled water

One-week supply of essential prescription medications

Extra blankets and sleeping bags

Fire extinguisher (A-B-C type)

Develop an emergency communications plan. In case family members are separated from one another during a winter storm (a real possibility during the day when adults are at work and children are at school), have a plan for getting back together.

Ask an out-of-state relative or friend to serve as the “family contact.” After a disaster, it’s often easier to call long distance. Make sure all family members know the name, address and phone number of the contact person.

Make sure all family members know how to respond after a severe winter storm. Teach children how and when to call 911, police or fire department and which radio station to tune to for emergency information.

If you must be outdoors

Dress warmly. Wear loose-fitting, layered, light-weight clothing. Layers can be removed to prevent perspiration and chill. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Mittens are warmer than gloves and are recommended.

Stretch before you go out. If you go out to shovel snow, do a few stretching exercises to warm up your body. Also take frequent breaks. Those with heart problems or if lead a sedentary lifestyle, be careful of over exertion and heart attack. Be aware of the symptoms of dehydration.

Cover your mouth. Protect your lungs from extremely cold air by covering your mouth.

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent loss of body heat. Wet clothing loses all of its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly.

Remember to help your neighbors who may require special assistance-infants, elderly and people with disabilities.

NEMA urges everyone to purchase a NOAA weather radio. Program the device to your county and get the latest information from the National Weather Service.

Winter readiness for your home

A major winter storm can be lethal. Preparing your home for cold weather conditions and responding to them effectively can reduce the dangers caused by winter storms.

Service snow removal equipment and have rock salt on hand to melt ice on walkways and kitty litter to generate temporary traction.

Make sure you have sufficient heating fuel; regular fuel sources may be cut off.

Winter readiness for automobiles

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service recommend you stay abreast of local weather reports. When the forecasters are predicting threatening weather, the best bet is to seek shelter and wait out the storm.

The Nebraska Department of Roads provides up to the minute road conditions at 511nebraska.org. Knowing the road conditions can mean the difference between arriving on-time or not arriving at all.

Those who travel even during the worst of times are advised to carry a winter storm supply kit in their vehicle. Assemble a separate disaster supplies kit for the trunk of each car used by members of your family that includes:

Blankets or sleeping bag

Extra sets of dry clothing

A windshield scraper

A shovel

A container of sand

Tire chains

Battery booster (“jumper”) cables

A tow chain or rope

First aid kit

Flashlight or emergency light with extra batteries

Transistor radio with extra batteries

A brightly colored cloth

Candles

High calorie and nonperishable food

Another item that might make the difference is a cellphone. If you are stranded in your car during a blizzard, make a call and wait for help to arrive. Do not try to walk to safety. (Speaking of which, make sure your phone is charged)

Avoid traveling by car in a winter storm, but if you must travel

Have emergency supplies in the trunk.

Keep your car’s gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel lines from freezing.

Travel during daylight and let someone know your destination and route. Try to travel with other vehicles.