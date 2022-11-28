Snow, freezing drizzle possible in Grand Island, Hall County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Hall County and much of the state, which could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

The advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is set to last until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.

A mix of freezing drizzle and snow is expected, with a "light glaze," of ice, the service said.

"Snow accumulation will range from just a dusting for areas southeast of the tri-cities to up to 2 inches for some areas north of Interstate 80. North winds gusting as high as 40 mph may lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility at times," the service said in the advisory. "Drizzle and freezing drizzle will begin early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will continue to fall through the morning on Tuesday, leading to more widespread freezing drizzle and eventually a changeover to light snow."

The weather service predicted temperatures will drop to around 27 degrees tonight, with wind speeds picking up after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30% in the early morning hours before increasing to 70% during the day.

Temperatures are set to dip to around 26 by noon, falling to an evening low around 11, with windchill values dipping below zero.

Accuweather has a similar forecast, with high of 28 and low of 12, with an 89% chance of precipitation.

The National Weather Service advised motorists to be prepared for slippery conditions.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency offers a variety of tips for winter weather:

Assemble a disaster supplies kit for your home

Flashlight and extra batteries

Portable, battery-operated NOAA Weather Radio and AM/FM radio; and extra batteries

First aid kit

One-week supply of food (include items that do not require refrigeration or cooking in case of power loss)

Nonelectric can opener

Bottled water

One-week supply of essential prescription medications

Extra blankets and sleeping bags

Fire extinguisher (A-B-C type)

Develop an emergency communications plan. In case family members are separated from one another during a winter storm (a real possibility during the day when adults are at work and children are at school), have a plan for getting back together.

Ask an out-of-state relative or friend to serve as the "family contact." After a disaster, it's often easier to call long distance. Make sure all family members know the name, address and phone number of the contact person.

Make sure all family members know how to respond after a severe winter storm. Teach children how and when to call 911, police or fire department and which radio station to tune to for emergency information.

If you must be outdoors

Dress warmly. Wear loose-fitting, layered, light-weight clothing. Layers can be removed to prevent perspiration and chill. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Mittens are warmer than gloves and are recommended.

Stretch before you go out. If you go out to shovel snow, do a few stretching exercises to warm up your body. Also take frequent breaks. Those with heart problems or if lead a sedentary lifestyle, be careful of over exertion and heart attack. Be aware of the symptoms of dehydration.

Cover your mouth. Protect your lungs from extremely cold air by covering your mouth.

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent loss of body heat. Wet clothing loses all of its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly.

Remember to help your neighbors who may require special assistance-infants, elderly and people with disabilities.

who may require special assistance-infants, elderly and people with disabilities. NEMA urges everyone to purchase a NOAA weather radio. Program the device to your county and get the latest information from the National Weather Service.

Winter readiness for your home

A major winter storm can be lethal. Preparing your home for cold weather conditions and responding to them effectively can reduce the dangers caused by winter storms.

Service snow removal equipment and have rock salt on hand to melt ice on walkways and kitty litter to generate temporary traction.

Make sure you have sufficient heating fuel; regular fuel sources may be cut off.

Winter readiness for automobiles

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service recommend you stay abreast of local weather reports. When the forecasters are predicting threatening weather, the best bet is to seek shelter and wait out the storm.

The Nebraska Department of Roads provides up to the minute road conditions at 511nebraska.org. Knowing the road conditions can mean the difference between arriving on-time or not arriving at all.

Those who travel even during the worst of times are advised to carry a winter storm supply kit in their vehicle. Assemble a separate disaster supplies kit for the trunk of each car used by members of your family that includes:

Blankets or sleeping bag

Extra sets of dry clothing

A windshield scraper

A shovel

A container of sand

Tire chains

Battery booster ("jumper") cables

A tow chain or rope

First aid kit

Flashlight or emergency light with extra batteries

Transistor radio with extra batteries

A brightly colored cloth

Candles

High calorie and nonperishable food

Another item that might make the difference is a cellphone. If you are stranded in your car during a blizzard, make a call and wait for help to arrive. Do not try to walk to safety.

Speaking of which, make sure your phone is charged

Avoid traveling by car in a winter storm, but if you must travel

Have emergency supplies in the trunk.

Keep your car's gas tank full for emergency use and to keep the fuel lines from freezing.

Travel during daylight and let someone know your destination and route. Try to travel with other vehicles.