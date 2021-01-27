Snow removal continues tonight in downtown Grand Island

Streets Division crews will be working again tonight in downtown Grand Island, removing and hauling away snow.

Crews worked all night Tuesday night, windrowing and hauling snow from the downtown area. More than 4,900 cubic yards of snow were removed, most of it coming from Third Street. On average, trucks haul 12 cubic yards per load.

Not all of the snow was able to be hauled in one night, which is why work will continue tonight. Windrows were left on downtown streets to help with the flow of traffic but these will be hauled away tonight.

Also today, crews continue to work on residential and local streets that were missed Tuesday and other areas that need attention.

Please remove parked vehicles from the following streets:

— Cedar Street, between First Street and Union Pacific Railroad.

— Division Street, between Locust Street and Walnut Street.

— East Sixth Street, between Vine Street and Plum Street.

— Elm Street, between Second Street and Union Pacific Railroad.

— First Street, between Cedar Street and Sycamore Street.