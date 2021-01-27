 Skip to main content
Snow removal continues tonight in downtown Grand Island
Snow removal continues tonight in downtown Grand Island

The town roads crew was out most for the day Monday clearing a path for residents of Palmer. By mid-afternoon towns North of Grand Island were blanketed with 4-8 inches of snow with more expected on Tuesday. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

Streets Division crews will be working again tonight in downtown Grand Island, removing and hauling away snow.

Crews worked all night Tuesday night, windrowing and hauling snow from the downtown area. More than 4,900 cubic yards of snow were removed, most of it coming from Third Street. On average, trucks haul 12 cubic yards per load.

Not all of the snow was able to be hauled in one night, which is why work will continue tonight. Windrows were left on downtown streets to help with the flow of traffic but these will be hauled away tonight.

Also today, crews continue to work on residential and local streets that were missed Tuesday and other areas that need attention.

Please remove parked vehicles from the following streets:

— Cedar Street, between First Street and Union Pacific Railroad.

— Division Street, between Locust Street and Walnut Street.

— East Sixth Street, between Vine Street and Plum Street.

— Elm Street, between Second Street and Union Pacific Railroad.

— First Street, between Cedar Street and Sycamore Street.

— Fourth Street, between Eddy Street and Beal Street.

— Locust Street, between Fourth Street and Fifth Street.

— Locust Street, between Koenig Street and South Front Street.

— Pine Street, between First Street and Sixth Street.

— Second Street, between Cedar Street and Sycamore Street.

— South Front ST, between Walnut Street and Kimball Avenue.

— Sycamore Street, between First Street and Fifth Street.

— Third Street, between Clark Street and Kimball Avenue.

— Walnut Street, between Division Street and Fifth Street.

— Wheeler Avenue, between Fourth Street and Fifth Street.

— Wheeler Avenue, between Koenig Street and South Front.

Businesses in the downtown area should make plans to have their sidewalks cleared before the hauling operation begins.

