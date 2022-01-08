So far, CNH Industrial hasn't needed Fonner Park's beef barn

Improvement in supply chain problems, and good weather have contributed to CNH Industrial of Grand Island not needing the indoor space at Fonner Park's beef barn to finish building its combines, said Rebecca Fabian, CNH Industrial’s corporate communications manger for North America.

In late November, the Grand Island City Council approved a request for a conditional use permit from the Hall County Livestock Improvement Association. The permit allowed for the installation of missing parts for the combines at the beef barn.

So far, a parade of combines hasn’t set out for the beef barn.

“However, everything is pretty unpredictable at this point in time,” Fabian said.

It’s possible the company still might need the beef barn. The conditional use permit expires in April.

Earlier this week, an Independent photographer took photos of trailers loaded with combines that were headed for the interstate. Fabian said those combines were finished products.

Production by CNH Industrial hasn’t slowed because of one particular part, she said. A variety of items have been in short supply across the industry, she said.