So how is YOUR broadband today?

The pandemic has taught us many things, such as how essential broadband has become and that it may not measure up to increasing demand.
The true measuring stick for each of us is “does your broadband meet your needs?” Some need more, some need less. And, how we use it varies widely.
The State of Nebraska has been gathering broadband data for several months now. Once the study window closes, the data will show where there is no Internet service (unserved) and deficient Internet (underserved). This study is targeting homes via their physical addresses and captures the internet connection speed at the time the test is initiated.
As with any data collection effort, the more you gather the better the data results. The minimum sample needed for statistical significance for Hall County is 378. As of the end of September, Hall County has only seen 82 tests. We need 296 more. That is where you can help. If you or someone you know feels your internet connection does not meet your demand, please consider taking the test.
The test is accessible by visiting nebraskaspeedtest.org. You will be prompted for your physical address which is used for data map-pinning only, not for any other purpose. You are encouraged to test multiple times at various times of day for the best information.
Broadband service aside, another issue we need to address is digital literacy and access. This goes back to how essential broadband has become to various aspects of our work/life. Census data shows Nebraska as a whole has 83.4% of households with a broadband subscription, but Grand Island lags a bit at 80.9%. For some added perspective, Hastings has 77.1%, Kearney has 85%, Lincoln has 87.6% and Omaha has 84.2%.
Circling back to the pandemic, the federal government has an emergency broadband benefit program providing financial subsidies for access. I recently discovered participation in this program is tracked by Universal Service Administration Co. (usac.org). As of Oct. 10, there were 6,384,277 total households enrolled — 206,863 were new enrollments for the week of Oct. 4-10. Nebraska has 19,892 total households, Kansas has 36,876, Iowa has 40,783 and Colorado has 66,671. Of the Nebraska total, Grand Island has 36. This is not a typo — it is 36.
When you consider one of the listed criteria for eligibility for the broadband benefit program is “approved for the free or reduced price school breakfast/lunch program,” and, according to the Grand Island Public Schools 2019 annual report, 68% of students qualify for free or reduced lunch, the Grand Island number should be much higher.
You can help by sharing information about the emergency broadband benefit program with those who may be eligible. Eligibility information can be found here:
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.