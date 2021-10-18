So how is YOUR broadband today?

The pandemic has taught us many things, such as how essential broadband has become and that it may not measure up to increasing demand.

The true measuring stick for each of us is “does your broadband meet your needs?” Some need more, some need less. And, how we use it varies widely.

The State of Nebraska has been gathering broadband data for several months now. Once the study window closes, the data will show where there is no Internet service (unserved) and deficient Internet (underserved). This study is targeting homes via their physical addresses and captures the internet connection speed at the time the test is initiated.

As with any data collection effort, the more you gather the better the data results. The minimum sample needed for statistical significance for Hall County is 378. As of the end of September, Hall County has only seen 82 tests. We need 296 more. That is where you can help. If you or someone you know feels your internet connection does not meet your demand, please consider taking the test.

The test is accessible by visiting nebraskaspeedtest.org. You will be prompted for your physical address which is used for data map-pinning only, not for any other purpose. You are encouraged to test multiple times at various times of day for the best information.