Soccer referee says parents, coaches can get out of control

Such cases have happened, Hansen said. The game was resumed after the person doing the complaining left the field and went on his way. If the source of the abuse refuses to leave, the game would not be resumed.

“We don’t have a tolerance for it,” he said.

Hansen has been a referee himself. So he knows the abuse that can get hurled at officials.

Just because of the mechanics of the game, officials will sometimes miss a call. A referee might be in perfect position, but a player might run in front of the official at the wrong moment, “and you miss something. It happens to us all,” he said.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that there are parents out there who think they need to shout at kids,” Hansen said.

He wants to tell those parents to think of the referees as their own children. How would they feel if their kids were subjected to vitriol?

After not refereeing for 15 years, Hansen recertified himself over Memorial Day weekend so that he can hopefully be a mentor to younger refs.

As a young official, he benefited from being around older referees who stuck up for him and encouraged him to keep going.