Social distancing should be replaced with social etiquette

We were all looking forward to the return to normalcy thanks to the COVID-19 vaccines.

A return to public gatherings, social outings, sporting events and concerts was something many wished for during the darkest days of the pandemic.

And, yes, there were some things to fear about returning to the “real world.”

Remembering to change out of pajamas, slather on some deodorant and comb the hair before heading out for the workday was a bit of an adjustment after working from home. Planning on that whole five-minute commute after needing just 15 seconds to get the workday started in the basement was also an adjustment.

However, our greatest fear should have been ourselves.

Did the era of social distancing and quarantining force us to misplace our manners and forget even the basic proper etiquette of being out in public among other humans?

A small sample size indicates the answer may be a resounding “yes” for some.

It was strange to watch sporting events with no crowds. You could hear the players (and what potty mouths some of them have).

The cardboard cutouts replacing fans were a good idea.