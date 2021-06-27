Social distancing should be replaced with social etiquette

We were all looking forward to the return to normalcy thanks to the COVID-19 vaccines.
A return to public gatherings, social outings, sporting events and concerts was something many wished for during the darkest days of the pandemic.
And, yes, there were some things to fear about returning to the “real world.”
Remembering to change out of pajamas, slather on some deodorant and comb the hair before heading out for the workday was a bit of an adjustment after working from home. Planning on that whole five-minute commute after needing just 15 seconds to get the workday started in the basement was also an adjustment.
However, our greatest fear should have been ourselves.
Did the era of social distancing and quarantining force us to misplace our manners and forget even the basic proper etiquette of being out in public among other humans?
A small sample size indicates the answer may be a resounding “yes” for some.
It was strange to watch sporting events with no crowds. You could hear the players (and what potty mouths some of them have).
The cardboard cutouts replacing fans were a good idea.
However, it was a more than welcomed sight when the real-life fans returned, first in small numbers, then at full capacity.
It was at this point that we realized how bad we can be as sports fans.
There were the issues the National Basketball Association dealt with around Memorial Day with fans behaving badly.
A fan ran onto the court during a game between Washington and Philadelphia and was tackled by security. This wasn’t some virtual reality video game that he must have been playing too much of during the pandemic.
A fan threw a bottle that narrowly missed the head of Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving during a game in Boston. The fan was arrested, banned for life and provided the rare moment on the ESPN talking heads shows where Steven A. Smith and Max Kellerman couldn’t disagree on a topic.
A New York fan spit on Atlanta guard Trae Young. Washington’s Russell Westbrook got popcorn dumped on him at Philadelphia.
Three fans at a Utah Jazz game were kicked out and banned for things said to Memphis player Ja Morant’s family.
Within a span of five days, five teams banned fans for bad behavior. The NBA, it’s FANtastic?
But this wasn’t just an outbreak among basketball fans.
Let’s examine the confusing behavior of the New York Islanders fans. On Wednesday, the Islanders won at home in overtime against Tampa Bay to force a Game 7 in their series and stay alive in the hopes of making it to the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup finals.
So how did these fans celebrate?
By littering the ice with beer cans and water bottles — with the players still out on the ice.
Pelting your own players after a win and possibly leading to a freak injury to someone right before the biggest game of the season doesn’t seem wise.
I’m assuming the cans and bottles were empty (who is throwing away a $14 sporting event can of beer before fully consumed?), but that is still stupid.
The lack of civility isn’t only taking place among the sports world.
With the masses taking back to the friendly skies, so have the stories and complaints about unruly behavior.
How unruly? How about approximately 3,100 reports to the Federal Aviation Administration and fines topping $560,000?
According to CNBC, one passenger on a flight from the Dominican Republic bound for New York had to return to the airport “after a passenger allegedly refused to wear a face mask, threw an empty alcohol bottle and food, struck the arm of one flight attendant, and grabbed the arm of another.”
“The Federal Aviation Administration, which detailed the incident in a report, slapped the passenger with a $32,750 fine.”
How bad is it? The airlines and the unions for flight attendants and pilots sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department urging “that more be done to deter egregious behavior.”
How about that becomes a goal for all of us — deterring egregious behavior?
If you feel the urge to go out and behave badly, maybe it’s best to give that isolation thing another try.
