Soil health will be featured at Groundwater Festival Tuesday

Students from 20 schools will attend the Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival Tuesday at the Central Community College and College Park campuses in Grand Island.

Central Platte Natural Resources District will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary at the event, which will play host to 700 fifth-grade students. Taking part will be in the event will be 80 presenters and 120 volunteers.

Each school will learn about all aspects of groundwater and its importance to Nebraska by attending six in-depth activities in a classroom-style setting and a stage show.

One activity, called “Soil is the Skin of the World,” will focus on soil health and its affects on water quality.

Soil scientist Aaron Hird said his activity will allow students to get their hands in the dirt to build their own Soil Profile Card with live demonstrations. Hird is also bringing real soil visual aides for the students to see up close.

Benjamin Newton, with the Central Community College Environmental Sustainability Office, will lead an activity at CCC’s garden on the east side of the Center for Industry & Technology building. Students will engage in multiple stations at the garden to learn about soil erosion, native plants, soil quality, pollinators and rain gardens. CCC’s garden has more than 25 different types of native plants.

The Nebraska Extension’s Elizabeth Exstrom will get students up and moving in a “Green/Gray Relay Race“ to learn the relationship of non-point source pollution to soil and groundwater interaction.

The day will include two stage shows. One is called “Mime, Masks & the Magic of Groundwater.” In the other, students will meet live raptors up close and learn how raptors are dependent upon groundwater and surface water for food, shelter and nesting.

More than 31,000 students have been educated at the Festival since 1988. This event was the first groundwater festival to be formed nationally. The Nebraska Children‘s Groundwater Festival has been replicated in 42 states in the USA, Mexico, Canada, India and United Kingdom.

Central Platte NRD is the main sponsor of the event by providing $10,000 in financial support and two staff members that coordinate the event. The festival raises an additional $10,000 to allow students to attend the festival at no cost.

Sponsors this year include the City of Grand Island Utilities Department, Fred Otradovsky, Hornady Manufacturing Company, Lower Loup Natural Resources District, Copycat Printing and Signs, Coca-Cola of Grand Island, Donna Wanitschke, Kiwanis Club of Grand Island, Sam’s Club of Grand Island, Walmart North of Grand Island, Roger and Julie Frandsen, Hy-Vee of Grand Island, Lee’s Family Restaurant, Middle Niobrara Natural Resources District, Bryan and Sue Powell and the two Grand Island Super Savers.