Some Central District Health Department staff quarantined; local services remain available

More, but not many, vaccine breakthroughs are being seen, Anderson said.

“Just out of caution, and because we can work at home, we asked the people who were in close contact with that person who tested positive to quarantine,” she said.

CDHD’s protective mask policy was also upheld.

“In our building, we require masks in public areas and for anyone who is not vaccinated, but vaccinated people in office areas do not need to wear masks,” Anderson said, “so we had a number of people exposed to this second person, who had a vaccine breakthrough.”

She added, “We have taken every measure to protect the safety of our employees, as well as the public.”

CDHD’s office at 1137 S. Locust St. is still open to the public.

“Organizations can determine their own practice as far as who to quarantine and who not to, and we just felt like we were not in a position to lose anyone here to even mild symptoms,” Anderson said. “We’re still functioning at full capacity.”

Driven by the delta variant, cases of COVID-19 have doubled for the past four weeks in the CDHD three-county area, CDHD reported. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 52 cases reported.

For more information about Central District Health Department, its services, and COVID-19 data, visit https://cdhd.ne.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.