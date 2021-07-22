Some Central District Health Department staff quarantined; local services remain available

Central District Health Department staff members are being quarantined through the remainder of the week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
About one-third of CDHD’s staff, 13 people, were potentially exposed last week, including CDHD Director Teresa Anderson.
Staff who have been vaccinated are quarantined for 10 days total, and those who are unvaccinated will be quarantined for 14 days.
CDHD was notified Sunday with exposure likely occurring July 14.
“An employee had sniffles, hay fever issues, so we tested the employee because we have the rapid test, and it was negative. That was at the beginning of last week,” Anderson said. “On Wednesday we had another employee who had symptoms of hay fever, so we tested her and she was negative, but she continued to feel worse, so she went home.”
She added, “We were informed on Sunday that she had tested positive (for COVID).”
All but two CDHD staff members are vaccinated, Anderson said.
“We highly encourage it, but we don’t require it,” she said.
The person who tested positive had been vaccinated.
Vaccine breakthrough cases are sent to Nebraska Public Health Laboratory for variant testing. Results for the CDHD employee have not been returned yet.
More, but not many, vaccine breakthroughs are being seen, Anderson said.
“Just out of caution, and because we can work at home, we asked the people who were in close contact with that person who tested positive to quarantine,” she said.
CDHD’s protective mask policy was also upheld.
“In our building, we require masks in public areas and for anyone who is not vaccinated, but vaccinated people in office areas do not need to wear masks,” Anderson said, “so we had a number of people exposed to this second person, who had a vaccine breakthrough.”
She added, “We have taken every measure to protect the safety of our employees, as well as the public.”
CDHD’s office at 1137 S. Locust St. is still open to the public.
“Organizations can determine their own practice as far as who to quarantine and who not to, and we just felt like we were not in a position to lose anyone here to even mild symptoms,” Anderson said. “We’re still functioning at full capacity.”
Driven by the delta variant, cases of COVID-19 have doubled for the past four weeks in the CDHD three-county area, CDHD reported. In the past seven days, there have been a total of 52 cases reported.
For more information about Central District Health Department, its services, and COVID-19 data, visit https://cdhd.ne.gov.