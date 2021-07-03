Some dogs have it easy

Like many young adults, my daughter pampers her pet beyond belief.

Brenna says her relationship with the dog is great, “although she’s a little bit manipulative at times.”

When the dog, named Penny Lane, doesn’t feel she’s being fed soon enough, she licks Brenna’s arm in an irritating way.

“So I finally get up and feed her on her schedule,” Brenna says. “I don’t like the way that the power dynamic has shifted.”

Brenna pays attention to her dog’s teeth and gums. I think she would brush the dog’s teeth if not for a product she buys called Greenies.

They’re a low-calorie minty treat she gives to the dog after every meal. They supposedly kill a lot of bacteria, Brenna says. The dog also gnaws on bones and something called bully sticks.

Between all three of those products, “her gums and teeth are pretty good for her age because they stimulate her gum line a lot,” Brenna says.

One of Brenna’s interests is genealogy. One day, I joked that she might check into her dog’s ancestry. “Don’t think I haven’t thought about it,” she said.