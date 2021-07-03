Some dogs have it easy

Like many young adults, my daughter pampers her pet beyond belief.
Brenna says her relationship with the dog is great, “although she’s a little bit manipulative at times.”
When the dog, named Penny Lane, doesn’t feel she’s being fed soon enough, she licks Brenna’s arm in an irritating way.
“So I finally get up and feed her on her schedule,” Brenna says. “I don’t like the way that the power dynamic has shifted.”
Brenna pays attention to her dog’s teeth and gums. I think she would brush the dog’s teeth if not for a product she buys called Greenies.
They’re a low-calorie minty treat she gives to the dog after every meal. They supposedly kill a lot of bacteria, Brenna says. The dog also gnaws on bones and something called bully sticks.
Between all three of those products, “her gums and teeth are pretty good for her age because they stimulate her gum line a lot,” Brenna says.
One of Brenna’s interests is genealogy. One day, I joked that she might check into her dog’s ancestry. “Don’t think I haven’t thought about it,” she said.
During the day, Penny lounges on a love seat that Brenna has by the window. When the blinds are open and the sun is shining, “She’ll drape herself over the back of it and stare out the window, and just gracefully sun herself all day,” Brenna says.
When the sun isn’t shining, the dog is content curling up on Brenna’s bed.
Although Penny has “ridiculously long legs,” Brenna says the dog is “a beautiful, gorgeous girl with the sweetest, kindest little face I’ve ever seen.”
Penny is also a big fan of Brenna. “Oh, she is just obsessed with me,” she says.
Brenna admits that her dog is spoiled. She’s still sad about the deaths of two previous dogs “and I would like to keep this one alive and with me as long as possible.”
Brenna’s brothers like to give their sister a hard time about Penny Lane.
“Her relationship with her dog is similar to that of Geppetto with Pinocchio, as she wishes only for Penny to have real human emotions,” says her oldest brother, Benj.
The dog eats as well as many humans. How many people have their meals calculated and prepared by a nutritionist?
Brenna buys the food from an internet start-up company called the Farmer’s Dog. That company basically has “a full-scale kitchen where they make her food for her.” Every month the company sends Brenna frozen packets that contain pork, beef, chicken and vegetables, including green beans, corn and potatoes.
When she began ordering food, Brenna had to tell the company the dog’s age, weight and activity level. Based on that, “They figured out her calorie needs.”
Brenna recently learned her sister-in-law, Anne, also buys food for her 10-month-old son online.
“It turns out I’ve got a very similar food structure for Penny that she has for Sam right now,” she said.
“That dog’s dinner would cost $10 at a restaurant,” Benj says. “It is definitely higher quality than many fast food chains and probably on par with Chipotle. There might be multiple courses.”
Not long ago, Brenna and Penny visited the home of her brother, Bryan, and his wife, Kel. They have a dog named Cohen and a cat named Leap.
Bryan referred to the visit as a home invasion.
“That dog has a temperament only a mother could love,” he says. “Her arrival at our house was nothing short of cataclysmic. She exploded into our home knocking over furniture, jumping onto unsuspecting groins and terrorizing our much smaller, better-behaved pets.”
Bryan has gradually developed a bond with Kel’s cat.
“Rarely would I defend a cat over a dog, but this was that rare time,” he says. “Imagine napping comfortably in your palace only to be awoken by a whaling, slobbery, hairy behemoth destroying everything you own. We thought he needed therapy for weeks. Legend has it that our cat still hears Penny’s raucous howls on rainy nights.”
Brenna admits that Penny bullied the dog.
“I have no excuse about her behavior towards Cohen — she straight-up bullied that poor boy,” Brenna says. “I can only guess she picked up on some leftover energy between Bryan and myself from around 1997 and decided to right some historical wrongs.”
Either way, “that dog is a menace,” Bryan says.
When the stress gets to be too much, Penny needs a break. Recently, Brenna, her fiance and her dog spent time with her three little nephews, who are 5 and younger. Even though Penny got along well with the rambunctious boys, they completely wore her out.
Unfortunately, when she sought refuge in the basement, she left a mess behind.
That kind of behavior does not happen often, Brenna says. But “after days of being terrorized by small hands and tail pulls, she had a reaction similar to that of a man facing the gallows.”
Penny is now back home, resting comfortably, I assure you, and looking forward to her next elegant meal.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.