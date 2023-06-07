Home owners have received notices of their new valuation increases, and Hall County commissioners are hearing about it.

Commissioner Gary Quandt said Tuesday he's heard from 200 constituents who are not happy about their valuations, which will go into effect on next year's taxes.

Quandt brought up the subject at Tuesday's Board of Equalization meeting, which is separate from the normal commission meeting. Three people have told Quandt that their valuation doubled.

Quandt understands that prices are rising, but the tax increases are tough on people. He read a text from a woman whose husband, a disabled vet, is bed-ridden.

In the text, the woman said the county "must think its citizens are made of money." She believes a lot of people are going to lose their homes because of property taxes.

Quandt said that working people can get an extra job to pay their taxes, but the increases are hard on the elderly and people who "are barely making it."

Some of those people get an increase "year after year after year, and they can't afford to live in their homes," Quandt said.

County Assessor Kristi Wold said she is just as upset as the homeowners.

"The buyers and sellers are setting the market. We're just doing the paperwork," she said.

Nebraska county assessors have to follow laws she believes "are completely out of date. Until they find another way to fund schools, I mean, 70 to 75 cents of every dollar you pay in taxes goes to the schools."

Wold said "we have all sorts of ideas in our office" but "nobody asks us. Nobody asks an assessor what we think."

Assessors' hands are tied.

"Yeah, we wish we had an answer. We hate — we hate — raising people's value. That's the last thing we want to do," she said.

Nebraskans need to go to school board budget meetings and talk to their state senators, Wold said.

"Nebraska's a market state," she said. "We get punished when our neighbors spend too much on a house, and we get punished when our houses look good.

"It's a terrible cycle. We have no tourism. We have no natural resources. We don't have other places to get money besides property tax, and it's horrible," she said.

Wold said she completely understands the plight of taxpayers, "and I am 100% sympathetic."

Not only are people getting taxed to death, but the price of groceries is rising. "We're in a sad situation — a sad predicament here," Wold said.

Citizens think Hall County Commissioners can help them, Quandt said. But property sales "are making this happen," he said.

"Our hands are kind of tied with what the state's doing right now. I feel so sorry for these people," Quandt said.

Board Chairman Ron Peterson suggested a procedure people can use when they file their income tax. "There's a form that they can file to get a refund on a portion of their taxes that go to schools," Peterson said. Many people who file their own taxes don't file that form, he said.

Peterson will have the form available this year when tax protests are heard. He's talked to a number of people who "didn't know they needed to file to request the refund. And that can be a substantial amount of money," he said.

Also at Tuesday's commission meeting, the board talked about mowing the pet cemetery grass outside the Central Nebraska Humane Society. A company had mowed the grass for free until May 22.

County Park/Facilities Director Doone Humphrey said the county could probably mow the lawn once a month. But the decision is up to the commission, he said.

The board will have County Attorney Marty Klein look into donating in-kind county work to a nonprofit organization that receives taxpayer dollars.

Humphrey also talked about trees afflicted with emerald ash borers at Hall County Veterans Park.