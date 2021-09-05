Some lawsuits not ‘The People’s Court’ material

“It’s not a case with easy answers,” Graw Leary said.

Depending on how this court case comes out, will music lovers need to wonder if their collection contains child pornography?

Of more wide-ranging impact was the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Texas’ new abortion law to remain in place.

Among the controversial measures of the law is the ability for private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who helps a woman obtain an abortion.

Those private citizens don’t need to show that they have any connection to those who they are suing.

Multiple court challenges are underway, and there is a long way to go on this debate.

If it ultimately stands, expect it to quickly spread to other states controlled by Republicans.

But will that lead to a slippery slope? I’ve seen it suggested that Democratic legislatures could pass laws allowing private citizens to sue anyone who sells a gun that’s used in a crime or in any way aided someone involved in that transaction.

Is that really what we want?

Abortion is such an emotional issue it can be tough to debate rationally.