Some lawsuits not ‘The People’s Court’ material

With some lawyers, it’s so litigious.
Here we are now, it’s prodigious.
I’m not an attorney, nor did I stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night.
But I was subjected to “The People’s Court” on most weekdays during my youth, enough so that I knew when it was 15 minutes to Wapner.
So I’m probably like most typical Americans — I greatly overestimate my own understanding of our country’s legal system.
But there are some cases coming down the road that are of great interest to me. Some may have a great impact on our lives, others will not.
The latter — I think — is a lawsuit against pop culture itself.
For those around my age, there is one iconic album cover. (For those needing to Google what an “album cover” is while reading this online, you are too young. Skip ahead about 15 paragraphs.)
It’s a naked baby boy floating underneath the water in a pool along with a dollar bill dangling from a fish hook.
That was the cover of Nirvan’s “Nevermind,” the album that changed music and ushered in a new era away from the hair metal that dominated rock music (and currently appears at a state fair near you).
The album cover is one that is just as famous as the music contained inside.
And that’s why a lawsuit by that baby — now 30-year-old Spencer Elden — generated quite the buzz.
Elden filed a federal lawsuit against the members of Nirvana and other parties, claiming they profited from his naked image — which the lawsuit claims is child pornography.
Hello, hello, hello, how low?
The lawsuit alleges that Elden suffered “permanent harm,” including emotional distress and a “lifelong loss of income-earning capacity.”
Elden — who recreated the photo while clothed for the album’s 10th, 17th, 20th and 25th anniversaries — is seeking $150,000 from each of the 15 people and companies named in the complaint.
His parents were paid $200 for the photo (which, alas, didn’t actually include the dollar bill. George Washington was unavailable for comment.).
In an interview with the New York Times, law professor Mary Graw Leary said it’s not an easy case.
“Nudity of a child alone is not the definition of pornography,” she said. “The typical child pornography that is being seen in law enforcement and pursued in the courts can be violent.”
But if a photo of a minor “constitutes a lascivious exhibition of the genitals” it can be considered pornography.
“It’s not a case with easy answers,” Graw Leary said.
Depending on how this court case comes out, will music lovers need to wonder if their collection contains child pornography?
Of more wide-ranging impact was the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Texas’ new abortion law to remain in place.
Among the controversial measures of the law is the ability for private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who helps a woman obtain an abortion.
Those private citizens don’t need to show that they have any connection to those who they are suing.
Multiple court challenges are underway, and there is a long way to go on this debate.
If it ultimately stands, expect it to quickly spread to other states controlled by Republicans.
But will that lead to a slippery slope? I’ve seen it suggested that Democratic legislatures could pass laws allowing private citizens to sue anyone who sells a gun that’s used in a crime or in any way aided someone involved in that transaction.
Is that really what we want?
Abortion is such an emotional issue it can be tough to debate rationally.
It’s easy to hear the loudest, most emotional voices. I just wonder what percentage of people could be described as pro-life/pro-choice. They would be thrilled if there wasn’t an abortion performed but still feel it should be a woman’s legal right if she feels she needs to make that decision.
How these lawsuits play out will have huge consequences for many lives.
They won’t be here to entertain us.
