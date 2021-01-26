 Skip to main content
Some Test Nebraska Sites Closed for Winter Storm
Some Test Nebraska Sites Closed for Winter Storm

Some Test Nebraska sites will close temporarily as a winter storm moves through the state. Those registered for testing should regularly check messages for updates as notification via text or email will be sent in the event of a change.

 While weather may impact testing to some extent, Nebraskans are encouraged to register for testing. Visit the Test Nebraska website for details on your preferred location. Should schedules need to be adjusted due to inclement weather, those registered will receive notification.   

 Testing continues to be crucial in the fight to limit COVID-19. Free testing is available to any resident wanting one. Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing any symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment at one of the more than 60 Test Nebraska sites.

 COVID-19 symptoms can include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

 Visit Testnebraska.com, or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at 402-207-9377.

