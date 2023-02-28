Celine Swan, director of Grand Island Public Library, didn’t expect some of the reactions regarding the library’s recently-added police substation.

“Honestly, I never heard anything bad or any complaints until after that was built,” Swan said. “I was on top of the world, I was thinking how it’s going to be a good fit for our community.”

The substation, which Swan said cost the library less than $10,000, is in the front foyer of the library. It is a small room for Grand Island Police Department officers to work on things like paperwork and interviews.

Swan said that “99% of the people that come in do not have a warrant, or something to hide. People just come in, and they have their agenda: They want to get a book, or they want to come in and read a magazine or kill a couple hours, because they don't have a place to go, or they want to look for a job.”

Some, however, say the obvious police presence is a deterrent to those who often need the library most.

Liz Mayfield is the executive director of Hope Harbor, which serves the homeless in Grand Island. In a statement she said:

“When it comes to our unhoused community members, the library is often a key part of their routine. In cities across the nation, libraries work to ensure that all patrons – no matter their housing status – feel welcome, including our own Grand Island Public Library. The creation of the substation – directly front and center at the entrance – is concerning.”

Grand Island Public Library keeps statistics of usage, materials and other elements every year. According to the library’s 2021 annual report, the facility had more than 95,000 visits. The library boasts more than 33,000 registered patrons (card holders).

Swan said the library will continue to watch those numbers closely to see if there is a relationship between those numbers and the substation.

In 2007, while the library was working on renovations, hiring a security guard for the library was considered, Swan said.

“I don't think we had the money in the budget, to be able to afford it, to be honest.”

They reworked policies, including a code of conduct, and have regular safety meetings.

Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department said the nature of the library lends itself to being a gathering place, for better and worse.

“We’ve seen our calls for service go up. (The library was) hoping that maybe the police could just be there have a little more visual presence there,” Elliott said.

“A police car parked out front periodically tends to quiet crowd down a little bit, and (deter) those that are there for nefarious reasons.”

Mayfield stated, “Even if it isn't the intent of the library to use the substation as a form of interaction, the presence suggests otherwise. I wish the decision would have been better researched."

When Swan was hired as Grand Island Public Library director several years ago, she had a police substation in mind.

Elliott said initially the idea was to occupy an empty office in the library’s administrative area.

“As we talked further … Celine and the library board just felt that it'd be a little more appropriate to have that box structure right up front … we're still able to identify problems,” he said. “If somebody comes up and knocks on the door and we happen to be in there, and they have an issue, we can help resolve the issue.

“Maybe a kid is going to library, and they just want a police sticker. They want to have that positive interaction.”

There are questions about policies and the very nature of libraries, Katie Schroeder, a school librarian, said.

“What is their policy for the police approaching patrons of the library? A big thing with libraries is in our intellectual freedom, and being champions and protecting that intellectual freedom. How can you have intellectual freedom with a police presence?”

Some individuals, including Brenna Poindexter, say there wasn’t enough thought put into the project.

“I don't feel like the due diligence was done appropriately to determine whether or not that was a good plan. I felt like the answers we received (at the open house) were pretty inconsistent.”

Poindexter said she found the main inconsistencies were what the substation is actually for.

“One group is talking about safety. And then when you take it to the library, and (ask), so how does this make people feel more safe? Then they say, well, safety is not the main priority. It's about connecting people, and then they address their mission.”

“I don't think it's clear necessarily why they decided to put the substation there,” Schroeder said.

Swan said attempts were made.

“We have tried to do all these different conversations, and to get feedback. We were putting stuff online.”

She indicated she was disappointed by the lack of public participation in the development process. The Independent reported on the plans in late September 2022.

“We had a couple hundred taking part. There could have been a lot more people.”

Swan said the library also utilized social media to communicate with the public concerning the substation.

Brenna Poindexter said she had concerns before last week’s substation open house. Poindexter works in human services.

“I feel like I have more concerns now. I don't feel like the due diligence was done appropriately to determine whether or not that was a good plan.

“I feel like the board and the police officers and the (library staff) genuinely think that the plan they made is a good one. And it's good for Grand Island. I am able to see both sides.”

The debate is further complicated by the fact that modern libraries are more than just books, but other uses, including connecting people with resources.

Elliott said he realizes that.

“(If people) don't have computer access, the library's a prime place to go to maybe start searching for jobs and start searching different resources, which is part of the library's mission.”

That includes being connected with different resources by library staff, as well as free classes and workshops. In 2021, library users saved $4,296,263 by using the Grand Island library, rather than purchasing resources, the annual report states.

Elliott added, “But on the same token, we've also seen with some of the homeless population in the downtown area consuming of alcohol and being intoxicated, and that leads to diminished behaviors – diminished thought processes.”

To be clear, Swan said, the library is a safe place.

Swan recalled a report in the library’s strategic plan: “There was feedback from a lady that said she was able to get out of an abusive relationship by coming to the library. She would come here and she planned everything that she was going to do and got resources at the library.”

Children in abusive homes have come to the library as a safe place to meet with police officers, Swan added.

Swan said some larger libraries have social workers and attorneys available for patrons.

“We don't really have the budget or the capacity or to have lawyers and social workers,” she said.

In some cases, those who might be helped most by library resources could be deterred by police presence, some argue. Poindexter said, “I am concerned that they seemed very okay with the fact that while it made it, supposedly, quote-unquote, safer for some folks to feel like they can get to the library, they were a little bit dismissive of the fact that was going to make it less safe for other folks.”

Having police presence in a library is not a new concept, Swan explained.

“We're a different society right now. The world is different. When I visited other libraries in Nebraska, if I go to Lincoln and Omaha, they have security guards, and they have police.”

Schroeder said, “I feel like the public library is such a hub for more marginalized people. So lower income, like, immigrants, homeless … as a place to go and exist without any kind of expectation of having to pay money … to have access to resources that they need. But at the same time, what about the same populations of people who haven't had positive interactions with the police?”

Swan said she wants the library to be a place for everyone.

“I would say that most people are not intimidated to coming to the library, and we want to keep it that way. If someone is worried about coming in with the police (there), they can ask us to give them a tour of that area.”

Additionally, Swan said, there are often volunteers in the front foyer, ready to assist people who come to the library, including those with qualms about the substation.

“They love being there and we love having someone welcome people when they come in and, and point them in the right direction,” she said.

In the morning, before the library opens, Swan walks around the building, picking up trash and checking on things. She said the nature of the refuse runs the gamut … liquor bottles … fast food wrappers … discarded cigarette butts.

Like many in Grand Island she also notices displaced community members in the neighborhood, especially during her walks around the building.

“I see them on streets,” Swan said. “They’ll wait ‘til we open, they'll come in and use restrooms and maybe drink their coffee, use a computer.

“We have a lot of people that use the library the right way.”