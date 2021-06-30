Some will drive to Grand Island casino just to get away

Some come from even farther. People from just outside Chicago sometimes drive to Rhythm City just to get away. Hyder said in taking a break from their home cities, they enjoy the amenities the casino has to offer.

Because it’s right off of Interstates 80 and 74, Rhythm City benefits from tremendous visibility and accessibility.

Many vacationers or people traveling on business make the Davenport casino a regular stop. It’s right on the route between Des Moines and Chicago. Casino staff members become familiar with some of those regulars.

Rhythm City also makes its parking lot available to semitruck drivers. On a weekend, you might see 17 to 25 semitrucks parked in the lot, “which is fantastic,” Hyder said.

Having a casino in town allows local people to save on travel expenses.

People who lack the discretionary income to travel to Las Vegas or elsewhere can just stay in town, noted Dave Herrell of Visit Quad Cities. It’s an affordable solution to their gambling needs.

Rhythm City is on Davenport’s bus line. Some customers and even some employees catch a ride on the bus.